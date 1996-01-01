Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Professionals
  4. Career areas
  5. Sales and marketing

Sales and marketing

If you share our dedication to doing the best for customers, you can develop a long-term career within our vibrant and innovative team
Three people holding a Castrol poster
Our customers are the driving force for energy products and services demand. We are customer-centric, agile and responsive to changing customer needs and dynamic markets, focusing on growth and development of our customer offers.

 

Sales is all about taking responsibility for building the relationships that ensure bp’s commercial progress in our customer and products team. And whether you’re part of our petrochemicals, fuels or lubricants businesses, you’ll be part of a vibrant and innovative team that’s built on trust and cooperation – where people are focused on delivering a performance that’s second-to-none without compromising safety.

 

Our marketing professionals provide a link between our products and services and the huge range of people and businesses that need them. It’s all about understanding our customers and their demands. We work across the spectrum of marketing, including brand marketing, channel marketing, trade and category marketing, pricing, marketing communications, digital marketing, sponsorships and analysis.

Latest jobs

Life@bp

From the people who chart our course to those who put our plans into action, bp is an exciting place to be for anyone who wants to be part of the global energy business

  • Career stories
  1.  
     
  2.  
     
  3.  
     

Related content

Life@bp podcasts

Sometimes serious and sometimes playful, throughout the series you’ll hear stories, insights and reflections that enlighten and inspire. From life at bp and beyond

Professionals

As one of the most successful energy companies in the world, with operations in over 80 countries, we are ideally placed to meet the broadest range of career aspirations

Students and graduates

bp offers world-class programmes for students, graduates, interns, cadets and early years insight courses for students still in school