Business support

The importance and variety of our businesses demand the very best support. That's why our support teams work in every part of our organization
The importance and variety of our businesses demand the very best support. Our Global Business Services (GBS) drive operational excellence and business solutions across the organization. Our teams are dedicated, talented, flexible and are a key part of bp’s success.

 

We do this through six areas:

  1. customer service
  2. finance
  3. procurement
  4. digital solutions
  5. HR services
  6. performance and control

 

We deliver innovative and transformative business solutions across our functional areas from the advantaged locations of the business services hubs and connected cities. 

 

We create a digitally enabled organization by using technology and innovation to enhance value through drivers of growth, productivity and process resilience. 

From the people who chart our course to those who put our plans into action, bp is an exciting place to be for anyone who wants to be part of the global energy business

