Explore our opportunities and look forward to becoming part of a company driven by respect, support our purpose in reimagining energy for people and our planet.

The big picture

bp has had a presence in Malaysia for more than 50 years, continually bringing value to the economy and striving to meet growing global demand for safe, sustainable and affordable energy. 

 

That presence is spread across a diverse business framework which employs around 1,000 people. 

 

Global Business Services (GBS) Asia is based in Kuala Lumpur and is home to our business process services. The team supports business activities in over 60 countries worldwide and drives operational excellence.

 

Information Technology and Services (IT&S) in Kuala Lumpur provides global IT solutions and focuses on digital security, continuous improvement, simplification and turning data into information to enable better decisions. 

 

The Castrol Malaysia team has a passion for performance and partnership and operates both a lubricant blending plant at Port Klang and a distribution network that reaches 14,000 customers ranging from retail outlets to workshops.

 

Our portfolio also includes a non-operated joint venture, bp Petronas Acetyls Sdn Bhd (BPPA), which is a manufacturer of acetic acid. 

What joining us could mean for you

 

 We can offer you something truly compelling. A career fuelled by autonomy. A global impact. A chance to use your skills.

 

You’ll be working alongside like-minded colleagues who are motivated, open and collaborative. Our flexible and multicultural environment will spark your curiosity and you’ll help bp to reimagine energy.

 

You will also have every chance to help us give back to communities, whether that’s by building solar panels to provide electricity to remote communities or buying gifts for children receiving hospital treatment.

 

There are thriving social clubs too, and Business Resource Groups for Working Parents and for Women. The BRGs are a source of advice for colleagues and bp itself and always welcome new members.

