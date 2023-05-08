There will be no new jobs posted on bp.com from 8 May 2023 while we update our application system.
Our history in South Africa reaches back to the early 1920s. Today we have a workforce of more than 1,000 people who come from all kinds of backgrounds and speak 11 different home languages – and it’s this rich diversity that makes us such a high-performing team. Our people are based in Johannesburg (home of our head office), Durban and Cape Town.
bp is building a diverse workforce as a source of innovation, to create an inclusive work environment and to strengthen relationships with customers and communities. We believe in creating an environment where you can improve your mind, learn more, gain professional qualifications within your discipline, improve your resume, and be inspired by like-minded individuals.
Across Africa, populations are growing; cities are booming and economies are advancing – and, as prosperity and quality of life rise, so will demand for energy
Our learnership programme is a structured initiative designed to fast-track the development of previously disadvantaged individuals and give them the tools and experience they need to grow a rewarding career at bp
With a national footprint over 500 service stations, BPSA is one of the largest oil companies in the country