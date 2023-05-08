Our history in South Africa reaches back to the early 1920s. Today we have a workforce of more than 1,000 people who come from all kinds of backgrounds and speak 11 different home languages – and it’s this rich diversity that makes us such a high-performing team. Our people are based in Johannesburg (home of our head office), Durban and Cape Town.

bp is building a diverse workforce as a source of innovation, to create an inclusive work environment and to strengthen relationships with customers and communities. We believe in creating an environment where you can improve your mind, learn more, gain professional qualifications within your discipline, improve your resume, and be inspired by like-minded individuals.

