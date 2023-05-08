Site traffic information and cookies

South Africa

There will be no new jobs posted on bp.com from 8 May 2023 while we update our application system.

Check back here after 17 May 2023 to find some great new job opportunities!

Different people, different languages, different backgrounds – one team
bp in South Africa

Our history in South Africa reaches back to the early 1920s. Today we have a workforce of more than 1,000 people who come from all kinds of backgrounds and speak 11 different home languages – and it’s this rich diversity that makes us such a high-performing team. Our people are based in Johannesburg (home of our head office), Durban and Cape Town.

 

bp is building a diverse workforce as a source of innovation, to create an inclusive work environment and to strengthen relationships with customers and communities. We believe in creating an environment where you can improve your mind, learn more, gain professional qualifications within your discipline, improve your resume, and be inspired by like-minded individuals. 

Working in South Africa

Hear from our people

Targeting talent in SA

Inspiring the next generation

Working as an ex-pat

