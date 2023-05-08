Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Students and graduates
  4. Locations
  5. South Africa

South Africa

There will be no new jobs posted on bp.com from 8 May 2023 while we update our application system.

Check back here after 17 May 2023 to find some great new job opportunities!

We’re looking for people to join us in a variety of roles across our business
On this page
bp in South Africa
Opportunities
Tips and advice
South Africa graduates standing back to back with arms folded

bp in South Africa

From our head office in the economic centre of Johannesburg to the beautiful beaches of Durban, and the cosmopolitan bustle of Cape Town to the river port of East London, our offices in South Africa are located in areas that offer a strategic advantage for us and a great lifestyle for our people.

 

As well as enjoying the cultural advantages of each city, our employees benefit from on-site facilities that include canteens, a gym at the head office and wellness centres.

Opportunities

Search and apply for our programmes

Young woman smiling wearing yellow blouse

Graduate programmes

Young woman smiling wearing bp jacket

Learnership programmes

Tips and advice

Hear from our people

We asked our recruiters and graduates to pass on their top application and interview tips
14 Oct 2013 --- Woman holding digital tablet in library --- Image by © Arman Zhenikeyev/Corbis

Contact us

If you're having issues with your application, you can contact the bp team in your region
Man sitting on a wall, working on his laptop

Learn more about the application process

More information about what you can expect from the application process
Facebook
Instagram
LinkedIn
Twitter

Related content

bp in Southern Africa

Learn more about our operations in Southern Africa

Africa's growing energy sector

Across Africa, populations are growing; cities are booming and economies are advancing – and, as prosperity and quality of life rise, so will demand for energy

Out of Africa

How five-field Greater Plutonio has pumped a production milestone offshore Angola