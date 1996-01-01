Site traffic information and cookies

Making your everyday journeys brighter
Franchising
Dirt busting

Making your everyday journeys brighter

We're happy to introduce bp Southern Africa’s brand positioning campaign.

Franchising

View and apply for bp Franchise opportunities.

Dirt-busting bp Ultimate fuels

Our new range of dirt-busting bp Ultimate fuels helps your engine run efficiently and helps reduce the risk of unplanned maintenance or breakdowns.

Welcome to bp Southern Africa

 

Over the years, bp has become synonymous with service and product excellence, something its millions of customers worldwide can attest to. Being amongst the leading global petroleum companies, we provide:

  • fuel products for transportation,
  • energy, heat and light,
  • lubricants to keep engines and industries moving,
  • petrochemical products for use in day-to-day trivial products and 
  • high-range products including paint, clothes, and packaging – to name but a few.
bp Southern Africa makes an ultimate comeback in the Ask Afrika 2022/2023 Icon Brands Benchmark Survey

Useful Links

Transformation and empowerment

bp Southern Africa believes in meaningful and sustainable transformation. Its transformation journey has focused on four key areas.

Corporate Social Investment

bp is committed to investing in the communities within which it operates and believes in enriching and impacting these communities meaningfully.

Franchise opportunities

When you become a member of the bp family, you partner with an iconic brand. As a partner, you will have access to world-class innovation, products and offers and exciting and innovative marketing campaigns.
bp careers

bp is a global company that offers a world of opportunities for both professionals and graduates. You can expect world-class training, the flexibility to realise your full potential and a reward and benefits package that we believe is second-to-none.
bpnetzero

bp set a new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero. To deliver the ambition, we will fundamentally reorganize to become more focused, more integrated and to face the energy transition head-on.
bp South Africa - Share your experience survey programme

Share your bp experience

At bp we believe that every day is amazing. We always strive to deliver brighter moments for our customers in their everyday journeys. Help us to keep the magic by sharing your experience.
bp FleetMove

Whatever the size of your fleet, we can help reduce the size of your costs!
bp Southern Africa loyalty partnerships

Our strategic partnerships with leading brands including Pick n Pay, Discovery and Nedbank, have enhanced our customer value proposition.

Global news and publications

Sustainability report 2021 ‎–‎ cover

Sustainability report 2021

Statistical Review of World Energy 2022 – identifier

Statistical Review of World Energy 2022

Annual Report cover

Annual Report 2021