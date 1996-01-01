Dirt is a hidden enemy that could be lurking in your engine. It can form and build up over time on critical engine parts. Even a small amount of dirt can have a big impact; it can contribute to an increase in your car's fuel consumption, reduce engine performance, make your car feel less responsive and drive less smoothly.

That’s why bp Ultimate fuels with ACTIVE technology are specially designed to remove dirt and protect against its build-up. They start working from your very first fill and with ongoing use help keep your car running smoothly, efficiently and performing at its best. bp Ultimate fuels also help reduce the risk of unplanned maintenance and breakdowns.

What’s more, choose bp Ultimate with ACTIVE technology and you can go further between fill-ups.*

* Benefit is achieved over time with ongoing use, and may vary due to factors including vehicle type, condition and driving style.

