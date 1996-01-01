Site traffic information and cookies

Please use the contact details below to email, call or write to us in South Africa. We aim to deal with your enquiries as quickly as possible.

 

PHYSICAL ADDRESS

 

bp Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd
199 Oxford Road
Oxford Parks
Dunkeld

2196

 

BY POST

 


PO Box 1554
Johannesburg
2000

 

 BY PHONE

 

Tel: +27 11 488 5111

 

For comments or complaints about our service stations and retail outlets in South Africa, please contact our customer support team: 

EMAIL PHONE
helpdeskmailbox@bp.com  

Helpdesk number available 24/7: 

0860 222 166
Function Email Address

Customer Support

helpdeskmailbox@bp.com

Media Enquiries

nelisiwe.masina@bp.com

Procurement

BPSASD@bp.com

HR

bpSA-HR@bp.com

New Site Opening

supportretail1@bp.com

Accounts Payable

BPSAAPMailbox@za.bp.com

Back Office & Promotions

AutoScan1@bp.com
