bp is the #1 fuel and garage convenience shop in the 2019/2020

Ask Afrika Icon Brands Survey

Products and services

Find a product or service from one of bp’s many businesses in Southern Africa

#PumpUpYourPoints at bp!

Pump up your Smart Shopper points

We’ve partnered up with Pick n Pay to bring South Africa’s most loved loyalty programme, Smart Shopper, at participating bp service stations nationwide!

bp FleetMove

Whatever the size of your fleet, we can help reduce the size of your costs!

Pick n Pay Express

bp and Pick n Pay Express run great value promotions - check out the range of savings you can make today.

bp Ultimate Unleaded with ACTIVE technology

bp Ultimate Unleaded contains millions of dirt-busting molecules designed to remove engine dirt.

bp Ultimate Diesel with ACTIVE technology

bp Ultimate Diesel starts fighting the effects of engine dirt right from your very first fill.

Dirt-busting ACTIVE technology

Our dirt-busting Ultimate fuels contain our innovative ACTIVE technology formula.

