Our brands

bp is our main global brand. It is the name that appears on production platforms, refineries, ships and corporate offices as well as on wind farms, research facilities and at retail service stations.

Since ‘bp’ petrol first went on sale in Britain in the 1920s, the brand has grown to become recognized worldwide. Today, bp is committed to our values of safety, respect, excellence, courage and one team. Everything we do has to live up to these values.

Of all the forms of energy that make up bp and its services, perhaps the most vital is the human energy our people bring to everything we do. That is what fuels our brand.

Why our brand matters

Our brand is a foundation for everything we do. In our Upstream business, for example, it’s a mark of our approach. It provides the values that drive access to new developments, and the types of relationships we build with partners and governments. In our customer-facing businesses, the brand is a guide for our customers, reflecting our promise in terms of products, services and relationships.

The Helios – our logo

Our logo was launched in 2000 and was designed as a dramatic break with tradition. It is still unlike any other energy identity and symbolises a number of things – not least our greatest source of energy: the sun itself. The colours of the Helios – named after the Greek god of the sun – suggest heat, light and nature. It is also a pattern of interlocking shapes: like bp, a single entity created by many different parts working as one.

What are our other brands?