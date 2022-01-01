1Call 1-800-333-3991 to report any problems with Amoco fuel. Please provide a fuel receipt and a mechanic’s repair bill when making a claim. After reviewing your claim, any repairs needed due to Amoco fuel will be reimbursed.

*Subscription fee of 99¢/month & purchase of at least 1 gal of fuel required in a BPme Rewards transaction. New Price Match subscribers get the first 30 days free. Posted credit price at bp/Amoco will be compared to the posted credit price according to GasBuddy® at any fuel station within a 2 mile radius at the same time. If we find a lower price, your Price Match savings are capped at a maximum of 5c/gal. Terms & conditions apply: bp.com/price-match-terms.

