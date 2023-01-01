Site traffic information and cookies

Fuels

Always cleaning on the inside
bp and Amoco gasolines with Invigorate® work to clean your engine and prevent dirt build-up.4
The rear window of a vehicle is covered in dirt except for where the windshield wiper has removed it

Fuel that cleans your engine while you drive4

Some fuels are designed to prevent dirt buildup. bp gasoline with Invigorate® does this and goes one step further. It also cleans existing dirt deposits5 left behind from other fuels.2 That means you get extra benefits like more miles per tankand better protection against buildup.
Close up picture of a metal car engine

Helping cars become clean, mean, driving machines

All grades of bp gasoline with Invigorate® help:
Get more miles per tank2
Provide instant engine protection4
Starts clean-up immediately4
Begin to restore engine performance with the first tank4

Find a bp or Amoco station near you.

Search for fuel
BP service station at dusk

Diesel that keeps you moving

bp diesel can reduce emissions with powerful, reliable, and efficient fuel made with low sulfur and additives.6
A person sticks their hand out of a car window as it drives down the road with a hill in the background

Quality you can depend on

Get consistent, dependable, quality fuels backed by the bp & Amoco Fuels Guarantee.7 If you ever experience fuel system trouble due to our fuels, we'll cover the repair costs.
A mom drives a car while a dad sits in the front seat looking at a smartphone with their son in the background

bp regular E15 with Invigorate®

bp Regular E15 delivers the same cleanliness benefits as bp regular E10 fuels and boasts an octane rating of 88. It contains up to 15% ethanol, which is up to 50% more ethanol than our other E10 grades. Per the EPA, E15 is compatible with passenger vehicles that are model year 2001 and newer. Check before fueling with E15 to ensure your vehicle is compatible. Only available at select stations.
Find a station

FAQs

What is Invigorate®?

Introduced in April 2016, Invigorate® is bp’s exclusive proprietary detergent additive found in all three grades of bp gasoline: bp Regular, bp Silver (midgrade), and Amoco Ultimate® (premium). 


Fuel additives are good! In fact, the US government requires a minimum amount of deposit-control additive to be present in all US fuels — but all grades of bp gasoline with Invigorate® go beyond these minimum standards in an effort to provide additional benefits to drivers who use our fuel.

What does Invigorate® do?

bp gasolines with Invigorate® offers 10 times better protection against intake value deposits and helps clean any deposits left by minimum detergency fuels. What does that mean for you? A cleaner car and more miles with every tank.4


It also protects against sludge, which can build up over time in your engine's motor oil system, preventing oil flow to critical engine parts and can result in catastrophic engine failure.9

Are bp gasolines with Invigorate® also suitable for older vehicles?
bp gasolines with Invigorate® are specially designed to fight existing engine dirt in all on-road engine technologies and protect against its build up.8 You can enjoy using bp gasolines with Invigorate® no matter what you drive — old or new, large or small. However, if in doubt you should always check your owner’s manual. 
Is Invigorate® the same as in Shell [other competitor] fuels? Is this a bp innovation?
Only bp gasolines contain Invigorate®; it’s the name we give to our innovative formula which was developed and rigorously tested by bp scientists over 5 years to deliver these fuels’ special ability to remove engine dirt.4 bp and Amoco gasolines with Invigorate® are only available at bp and Amoco retail stations.
Are bp gasolines with Invigorate® suitable for all engines?
Yes. bp gasolines with Invigorate® are specially designed to offer a range of benefits in all on-road gasoline engine technologies. You can enjoy using bp gasolines with Invigorate® no matter what you drive — old or new, truck, car, or motorcycle. However, if in doubt you should always check your owner’s manual. 
What are the benefits of bp gasolines with Invigorate®?

bp gasolines with Invigorate® help tackle dirt buildup in engines that makes your car feel less responsive and use more fuel.2,4,5 Our dirt-busting fuels remove dirt in your engine and help stop it from building up again. 


With continuous use, bp gasolines with Invigorate® help your engine perform as the manufacturer intended.4 They can give you more miles per tank,2 deliver a smoother drive,8 and help reduce the risk of unplanned and costly visits to the mechanic.9

What are the differences between bp Regular, bp Silver and Amoco Ultimate®?

All bp gasolines contain Invigorate®, our innovative dirt-busting formula, and are proven to help clean away engine dirt as well as helping to stop it forming again.4,5 Our premium fuel, Amoco Ultimate®, contains more Invigorate® and provides faster cleaning than bp Regular and bp Silver.


For the best results and optimal fuel economy benefits, we recommend continuous use of Amoco Ultimate® with Invigorate®. 

Is the Invigorate® in bp Amoco Ultimate® the same as in bp Regular and bp Silver gasolines?
Yes. All bp gasolines contain our innovative Invigorate® formula and can remove the engine dirt that cannot be prevented by minimum detergent fuels as well as help to stop it forming again.4 Our premium grade, Amoco Ultimate®, contains more Invigorate® and provides faster cleaning than bp Regular and bp Silver.
Do you have to use bp gasolines with Invigorate® all the time to get benefits?
bp gasolines with Invigorate® start working to fight the effects of dirt from the moment you start your engine and over time remove dirt and help protect against its buildup.4,5 However, continuous use is required to help your engine work and keep working as the manufacturer intended. For the best results and optimal fuel economy benefits we recommend you choose our premium grade, Amoco Ultimate® with Invigorate®.4
Do bp gasolines with Invigorate® contain ethanol?
By federal and state regulation, nearly all gasoline sold by retailers in the US has up to 10% ethanol blended into it to comply with the US Renewable Fuel Standards as part of the Energy Independence and Security Act. A small amount of bp stations may sell ethanol-free gasoline (which is labeled accordingly), but this is typically used in off-road vehicles like ATVs or boats.
Can you prove the benefits you claim?
Yes. bp has a long history of conducting in-house performance testing in support of our fuels and lubricants. We spent 5 years developing and rigorously testing bp gasolines with Invigorate®. In this time, we tested our fuels for thousands of hours in engines and vehicles.
Amoco Ultimate® is 91 Octane in my area. Will I still get the "go further" benefit?
91 Octane Amoco Ultimate® with Invigorate® gives similar results when compared to regular gasolines in vehicles that can go further with our 93 Octane Amoco Ultimate® with Invigorate®.
How was Invigorate® developed?
bp gasoline with Invigorate® was developed with rigorous and extensive testing by fuel engineers, covering over 60 different industry approved test methods and thousands of hours in vehicles and engines. We tested our best ever fuel in conventional (port fuel injector) and emerging (direct injection) engine technology; in fleets of cars and trucks with engines big and small; and in engine test stands incorporating ASTM, industry standard and new, cutting edge test procedures.
Where can I find Invigorate®?
bp and Amoco gasoline with Invigorate® can only be found at bp stations. Use our station finder to locate the bp nearest you.
Does bp's gasoline meet TOP TIER™ detergent gasoline standards?
All grades of bp/Amoco gasoline with Invigorate® exceed TOP TIER™ detergent requirements and provide enhanced benefits to our consumers, such as cleaning your engine,3 that TOP TIER™ fuels do not. 
What is Flex Fuel / E85 fuel? Should I use it?

Flex Fuel (also known as E85) is a gasoline-ethanol blend containing anywhere from 51 to 83% ethanol, and can only be used in Flexible Fuel Vehicles (FFVs). At the dispenser flex fuel is clearly labeled “E85” and includes signage that cautions drivers to use this fuel only if they have a FFV vehicle. Check your owner’s manual to confirm whether you have a FFV vehicle that can run on Flex Fuel.

 

Learn more about Flex Fuel Vehicles on the EPA website.

What are biodiesel blends?

Biodiesel blends are standard diesel fuels blended with a biomass component derived from plant oil and animal fats. Just as the government requires ethanol to be blended into gasoline, they also require or promote the blending of renewable biomass components into diesel fuels.


When biomass components are blended at levels between 5 and 20%, the FTC requires that all dispensers be clearly labeled with the following:

 

Many diesel vehicles can run properly on biodiesel blends. However, there are a number of manufacturers whose vehicles do not recommend blends greater than 5%. Please consult your owner’s manual to learn if biodiesel blends greater than 5% are compatible with your vehicle.

I have a product quality concern. What should I do?
The bp & Amoco Fuels Guarantee is more than just a statement. In the unlikely event that you experience fuel system trouble due to the use of bp or Amoco branded fuels, we’ll reimburse you for the repairs. Simply call us at 1-800-333-3991 to report the problem. You’ll also need to provide your fuel receipt and mechanic’s repair bill. We’ll review your claim and any bp or Amoco fuel-related repairs will be reimbursed to you.
What differentiates bp’s “cleaner engine” claim?
Only bp and Amoco gasolines have Invigorate®, bp’s exclusive proprietary detergent additive. Invigorate® contains active molecules that start cleaning and protecting your engine as soon as you start the engine. All grades of bp and Amoco gasolines with Invigorate® go above and beyond US government minimum detergent standards to provide our customers the benefits they are looking for. Engine cleanliness is important because dirty deposits from minimum detergent fuels form in engines and can lead to a variety of problems—hesitation, rough starts, loss in fuel economy, and increased emissions, to name a few.10
What is the “cleaner engine” claim compared against?
bp and Amoco gasolines with Invigorate® offer versatility for both conventional port fuel injector engine technology and newer direct injection engine technology. They have 10 times better protection against intake valve deposits than minimum-detergency fuels. With continuous use, bp and Amoco gasolines with Invigorate® not only help prevent deposits from forming in the first place but can clean deposits left by minimum detergency fuels —giving drivers a cleaner engine.10
1 Based on median difference between 93 octane Amoco Ultimate and 87 octane minimum detergent E10 fuels in late model full size half ton pick-up trucks using EPA Highway Driving Cycle (HWFET). Assumes 100% of fuel in tank will be used. Results will vary based on what you drive, how you drive, and other factors.
 
2 Requires continuous use. Results depend on what you drive and how you drive. Optimizes your engine's performance from the harmful effects of deposits caused by minimum detergent fuels. Comparison made for fuels with the same ethanol content.
 
3 Requires continuous use. Helps to remove existing harmful deposits on critical engine parts and intake valves. As distinguished from the intake valve Keep Clean performance requirements of TOP TIER’s™ Detergent Gasoline Performance Standard.

4 Engine cleanliness based on ASTM D6201 engine testing. Compared to minimum detergent gasoline. With continuous use, depending on what you drive and how you drive. Dirt refers to deposits on critical engine parts. 
 
5 "Some Gas" or "Ordinary Fuels" refers to minimum detergency gasoline. Dirt refers to deposits on critical engine parts. High-quality refers to gasoline with deposit control additive treat rates significantly greater than the EPA minimum requirements. 
 
6 Compares diesel engine performance vs. a comparable gasoline engine, and the higher torque and horsepower typical of a diesel engine. 
 
7 Consumers can call us at 1-800-333-3991 to report a problem. Fuel receipt and mechanic’s repair bill are required. We’ll review the claim, and any BP fuel-related repairs will be reimbursed.

8 Requires continuous use. Older cars referring to traditional port fuel injection technology and newer cars referring to direct injection technology. Best and most versatile based on direct injection testing of smooth starts.

9 Requires continuous use. Results depend how you drive. Follow vehicle manufacturers’ recommendations for oil changes.
 
10 Engine cleanliness based on ASTM D6201 engine testing.  Optimizes your engine’s performance from the harmful effects of deposits caused by minimum detergent fuels. Comparison made for fuels with the same ethanol content.  With continuous use, depending on what you drive and how you drive.