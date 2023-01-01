Introduced in April 2016, Invigorate® is bp’s exclusive proprietary detergent additive found in all three grades of bp gasoline: bp Regular, bp Silver (midgrade), and Amoco Ultimate® (premium).
Fuel additives are good! In fact, the US government requires a minimum amount of deposit-control additive to be present in all US fuels — but all grades of bp gasoline with Invigorate® go beyond these minimum standards in an effort to provide additional benefits to drivers who use our fuel.
bp gasolines with Invigorate® offers 10 times better protection against intake value deposits and helps clean any deposits left by minimum detergency fuels. What does that mean for you? A cleaner car and more miles with every tank.4
It also protects against sludge, which can build up over time in your engine's motor oil system, preventing oil flow to critical engine parts and can result in catastrophic engine failure.9
bp gasolines with Invigorate® help tackle dirt buildup in engines that makes your car feel less responsive and use more fuel.2,4,5 Our dirt-busting fuels remove dirt in your engine and help stop it from building up again.
With continuous use, bp gasolines with Invigorate® help your engine perform as the manufacturer intended.4 They can give you more miles per tank,2 deliver a smoother drive,8 and help reduce the risk of unplanned and costly visits to the mechanic.9
All bp gasolines contain Invigorate®, our innovative dirt-busting formula, and are proven to help clean away engine dirt as well as helping to stop it forming again.4,5 Our premium fuel, Amoco Ultimate®, contains more Invigorate® and provides faster cleaning than bp Regular and bp Silver.
For the best results and optimal fuel economy benefits, we recommend continuous use of Amoco Ultimate® with Invigorate®.
Flex Fuel (also known as E85) is a gasoline-ethanol blend containing anywhere from 51 to 83% ethanol, and can only be used in Flexible Fuel Vehicles (FFVs). At the dispenser flex fuel is clearly labeled “E85” and includes signage that cautions drivers to use this fuel only if they have a FFV vehicle. Check your owner’s manual to confirm whether you have a FFV vehicle that can run on Flex Fuel.
Learn more about Flex Fuel Vehicles on the EPA website.
Biodiesel blends are standard diesel fuels blended with a biomass component derived from plant oil and animal fats. Just as the government requires ethanol to be blended into gasoline, they also require or promote the blending of renewable biomass components into diesel fuels.
When biomass components are blended at levels between 5 and 20%, the FTC requires that all dispensers be clearly labeled with the following:
Many diesel vehicles can run properly on biodiesel blends. However, there are a number of manufacturers whose vehicles do not recommend blends greater than 5%. Please consult your owner’s manual to learn if biodiesel blends greater than 5% are compatible with your vehicle.