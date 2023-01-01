We believe in maintaining high quality calcined coke production while growing and developing our long-standing partnerships and industry focused relationships.

In support of our global coke offers, we provide a highly skilled technical staff with years of experience along with a wide range of coke testing services for carbon, anode and quality testing solutions.

We have high quality distribution systems and blending capability to meet many customers unique quality requirements on a global scale.

Where we operate

In the United States, we provide marketing services of green petroleum coke from the Whiting Refinery and calcined petroleum coke for the bp Cherry Point Refinery.



In Spain we market product from the Castellon refinery located near Valencia. Castellon produces high quality green coke valued as a high density feedstock to calciners.

In Germany we market product from the Lingen and Gelsenkirchen refineries. Lingen produces low sulfur, vanadium calcined coke while the Gelsenkirchen refinery near Dusseldorf produces a range of green coke qualities.

bp is also active in toll calcining with a focus on delivering extra value to our core calcined coke customers through upgrading bp’s strategic green coke resources with tolling agreements in Egypt and Oman.

Technical services



Our world class facility provides a range of testing services:

Complete fuel and anode grade coke resting capability

Pilot plant facilities for coke calcination

Complete anode fabrication and testing capability to support specialty calcined coke sales

Coordination of global technology support covering manufacturing, market support, product development and quality assurance

In addition to our laboratory testing capability we have a widely experience and industry respected technical team at our customer’s disposal – from crude oil to anode production.

Contacts