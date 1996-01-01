Site traffic information and cookies

bp Amoco Gift Cards

A bp gas station with Amoco gift cards in the front

Turning miles to smiles

Whether it's a graduation, birthday, or holiday, bp Amoco Gift Cards make great gifts! Use the gift card for fuel or a variety of in-store purchases. To purchase a gift card, head to participating bp and Amoco stations or other retailers: Barnes and Noble, Best Buy, Dollar General, Harris Teeter, Home Depot, Kohl's, Kroger, Lowes, Office Depot, Publix, Staples, and more!

bp Amoco Gift Cards Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

bp Amoco Gift Cards can be purchased at participating bp and Amoco stations nationwide, as well as a wide range of retailers, such as: Barnes and Noble, Best Buy, Dollar General, Harris Teeter, Home Depot, Kohl’s, Kroger, Lowes, Office Depot, Publix, Staples, and more!
bp Amoco Gift Cards are accepted at all participating bp and Amoco stations across the United States. Swipe at the pump or pay for in-store purchases with the cashier.
Absolutely! In addition to fuel, bp Amoco Gift Cards can be used for convenience store items, such as food, coffee, snacks, auto supplies, car wash, and more.
Call our customer service number, listed on the back of your card, at (800) 519-3560 for balance inquiries and the latest information on your card transactions.
Protect and treat your bp Amoco Gift Card as cash. Unfortunately, lost, stolen, or damaged cards cannot be replaced, so please safeguard it.
Yes, bp Amoco Gift Cards are reloadable. Simply bring your card back to bp or Amoco station to be reloaded by an in-store cashier.
Nope! Your gift card will not expire.
No, there is no fee for using your card.
Your gift card cannot be applied to your bp credit account or redeemed for cash, except where required by law.
No, the bp Amoco Gift Card may be used multiple times until the entire value has been reached.
No. Gift cards cannot be redeemed for cash except when required by law.
You will be responsible for the remaining amount with another form of payment.
bp Amoco Gift Cards are currently being offered in denominations of $25 and $50.
No. bp Amoco Gift Cards are only accepted at bp and Amoco stations in the United States.
No. Unfortunately, your card cannot be used at any bp US retail brand outside of bp and Amoco.
Please contact us at customer service number, (800) 519-3560, for assistance with card issues.
No. Currently, bp Amoco Gift Card cannot be added as a payment method in the BPme Rewards app.
Feel free to contact us at (800) 519-3560, and we’ll be happy to assist you.

Terms and Conditions

Protect bp Amoco Gift Card and treat it as cash. Gift card may be redeemed for the purchase of fuel and merchandise at bp and Amoco locations in the United States

 

bp Amoco Gift Card cannot be applied to your bp credit accounts, or redeemed for cash except where required by law. It also cannot be resold, exchanged or transferred for value. Doing so will result in bp: (i) voiding or cancelling the card; (ii) considering all transactions following the resale unauthorized; and (iii) retaining all funds associated with your card.

 

bp is not responsible for and will not replace lost, stolen or destroyed cards. There are no fees or expiration dates connected with the use of bp Amoco Gift Card.

 

Any possession or removal of bp Amoco Gift Card outside the retail location where such card is offered prior to proper activation (without authorization from us) constitutes possession of an unauthorized access device which violates applicable law, is against the terms and conditions of bp Amoco Gift Card, and may result in us: (i) voiding or cancelling the card, (ii) invalidating all transactions, and (iii) retaining all funds associated with your card.
 

bp Amoco Gift Card has no value until purchased and activated by cashier.

 

Use of bp Amoco Gift Card constitutes acceptance of the terms and conditions.

 

If package has been opened or damaged, do not buy or sell that card.

 

