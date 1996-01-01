bp Amoco Gift Cards Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Feel free to contact us at (800) 519-3560, and we’ll be happy to assist you.

No. Currently, bp Amoco Gift Card cannot be added as a payment method in the BPme Rewards app.

Please contact us at customer service number, (800) 519-3560, for assistance with card issues.

No. Unfortunately, your card cannot be used at any bp US retail brand outside of bp and Amoco.

No. bp Amoco Gift Cards are only accepted at bp and Amoco stations in the United States.

bp Amoco Gift Cards are currently being offered in denominations of $25 and $50.

You will be responsible for the remaining amount with another form of payment.

No. Gift cards cannot be redeemed for cash except when required by law.

No, the bp Amoco Gift Card may be used multiple times until the entire value has been reached.

Your gift card cannot be applied to your bp credit account or redeemed for cash, except where required by law.

No, there is no fee for using your card.

Yes, bp Amoco Gift Cards are reloadable. Simply bring your card back to bp or Amoco station to be reloaded by an in-store cashier.

Protect and treat your bp Amoco Gift Card as cash. Unfortunately, lost, stolen, or damaged cards cannot be replaced, so please safeguard it.

Call our customer service number, listed on the back of your card, at (800) 519-3560 for balance inquiries and the latest information on your card transactions.

Absolutely! In addition to fuel, bp Amoco Gift Cards can be used for convenience store items, such as food, coffee, snacks, auto supplies, car wash, and more.

the pump or pay for in-store purchases with the cashier.

range of retailers, such as: Barnes and Noble, Best Buy, Dollar General, Harris Teeter, Home Depot, Kohl’s, Kroger, Lowes, Office Depot, Publix, Staples, and more!

Terms and Conditions

Protect bp Amoco Gift Card and treat it as cash. Gift card may be redeemed for the purchase of fuel and merchandise at bp and Amoco locations in the United States



bp Amoco Gift Card cannot be applied to your bp credit accounts, or redeemed for cash except where required by law. It also cannot be resold, exchanged or transferred for value. Doing so will result in bp: (i) voiding or cancelling the card; (ii) considering all transactions following the resale unauthorized; and (iii) retaining all funds associated with your card.

bp is not responsible for and will not replace lost, stolen or destroyed cards. There are no fees or expiration dates connected with the use of bp Amoco Gift Card.

Any possession or removal of bp Amoco Gift Card outside the retail location where such card is offered prior to proper activation (without authorization from us) constitutes possession of an unauthorized access device which violates applicable law, is against the terms and conditions of bp Amoco Gift Card, and may result in us: (i) voiding or cancelling the card, (ii) invalidating all transactions, and (iii) retaining all funds associated with your card.



bp Amoco Gift Card has no value until purchased and activated by cashier.

Use of bp Amoco Gift Card constitutes acceptance of the terms and conditions.

If package has been opened or damaged, do not buy or sell that card.

© 2024 bp America. All rights reserved.