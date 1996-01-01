Whether it's a graduation, birthday, or holiday, bp Amoco Gift Cards make great gifts! Use the gift card for fuel or a variety of in-store purchases. To purchase a gift card, head to participating bp and Amoco stations or other retailers: Barnes and Noble, Best Buy, Dollar General, Harris Teeter, Home Depot, Kohl's, Kroger, Lowes, Office Depot, Publix, Staples, and more!
Protect bp Amoco Gift Card and treat it as cash. Gift card may be redeemed for the purchase of fuel and merchandise at bp and Amoco locations in the United States
bp Amoco Gift Card cannot be applied to your bp credit accounts, or redeemed for cash except where required by law. It also cannot be resold, exchanged or transferred for value. Doing so will result in bp: (i) voiding or cancelling the card; (ii) considering all transactions following the resale unauthorized; and (iii) retaining all funds associated with your card.
bp is not responsible for and will not replace lost, stolen or destroyed cards. There are no fees or expiration dates connected with the use of bp Amoco Gift Card.
Any possession or removal of bp Amoco Gift Card outside the retail location where such card is offered prior to proper activation (without authorization from us) constitutes possession of an unauthorized access device which violates applicable law, is against the terms and conditions of bp Amoco Gift Card, and may result in us: (i) voiding or cancelling the card, (ii) invalidating all transactions, and (iii) retaining all funds associated with your card.
bp Amoco Gift Card has no value until purchased and activated by cashier.
Use of bp Amoco Gift Card constitutes acceptance of the terms and conditions.
If package has been opened or damaged, do not buy or sell that card.
