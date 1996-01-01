We offer a range of products and solutions for both paving and industrial asphalt applications. Our Whiting, IN refinery is one of the largest asphalt producing refineries in the world.

Our convenient, modern, state of the art terminals in Chicago, IL (Calumet) & Bartlett, IL provide flexibility and access to ship via rail, barge, and truck; not only within the local Midwest but throughout the US and Canada.

Our experienced sales, marketing, and technical team provides industry expertise and customer support.