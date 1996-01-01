Site traffic information and cookies

Asphalt

bp asphalt has a proud heritage of providing products and solutions that have helped to build and maintain our nation's roadways
Industry organisations
National Asphalt Pavement Association (NAPA)
Asphalt Institute (AI)
Asphalt Pavement Alliance (APA)
Illinois Asphalt Pavement Association (IAPA)
Asphalt Pavement Association of Indiana (APAI)
Wisconsin Asphalt Pavement Association (WAPA)

We offer a range of products and solutions for both paving and industrial asphalt applications. Our Whiting, IN refinery is one of the largest asphalt producing refineries in the world. 

 

Our convenient, modern, state of the art terminals in Chicago, IL (Calumet) & Bartlett, IL provide flexibility and access to ship via rail, barge, and truck; not only within the local Midwest but throughout the US and Canada.

 

Our experienced sales, marketing, and technical team provides industry expertise and customer support.

Contacts


Business Development Manager

Brooke De Vincenzi

Email: michelle.de_vincenzi@bp.com


Wholesale Sales Manager

Scott House

Email: scott.house@bp.com


Retail Sales Manager

Theo Pereira

Email: theo.pereira@bp.com

Locations


Bartlett Terminal

 

651 Comiskey Road

Bartlett, IL 60103

View on Google maps


Calumet Terminal

 

2835 E. 106th St

Chicago, IL 60617

View on Google maps


Whiting Refinery

 

2815 Indianapolis Blvd

Whiting, IN 46394

View on Google maps
Product resources


bp performance graded asphalt binders are vacuum distilled from petroleum crude oils for use in road paving applications. We offer a comprehensive range of asphalt products to meet PG specifications.

bp unmodified performance grade asphalt binders

 

bp unmodified performance graded asphalt binders are designed for numerous paving applications and are also suitable for many industrial applications and as the base stock for producing emulsions and cutbacks.

Mixing and compaction temperature guide

 

Recommended mixing and compaction temperatures for paving applications.

PG asphalt binder – bp unmodified pdf / 190.7 KB
Mixing and compaction temperature pdf / 53.4 KB

Safety data sheets

Paving
Asphalt pdf / 191.9 KB
Unmodified Asphalt – English – USA pdf / 194.8 KB
Non-paving
Non-paving Grade – English – USA pdf / 195.2 KB