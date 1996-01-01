We offer a range of products and solutions for both paving and industrial asphalt applications. Our Whiting, IN refinery is one of the largest asphalt producing refineries in the world.
Our convenient, modern, state of the art terminals in Chicago, IL (Calumet) & Bartlett, IL provide flexibility and access to ship via rail, barge, and truck; not only within the local Midwest but throughout the US and Canada.
Our experienced sales, marketing, and technical team provides industry expertise and customer support.
Brooke De Vincenzi
Email: michelle.de_vincenzi@bp.com
Scott House
Email: scott.house@bp.com
Theo Pereira
Email: theo.pereira@bp.com
bp performance graded asphalt binders are vacuum distilled from petroleum crude oils for use in road paving applications. We offer a comprehensive range of asphalt products to meet PG specifications.
bp unmodified performance graded asphalt binders are designed for numerous paving applications and are also suitable for many industrial applications and as the base stock for producing emulsions and cutbacks.
Recommended mixing and compaction temperatures for paving applications.