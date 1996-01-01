Site traffic information and cookies

earnify™fleet

earnify fleet

earnify™fleet is an industry-leading fleet card program backed by WEX and Mastercard®1 with smarter tools and seamless experiences – something you’ll want to be a part of.

 

Smart tools. For smarter decision making.

earnify™fleet is built to simplify fuel management for fleet operators and reward smarter spending for professional drivers. With dual chip technology and expanded spend functionality for parking, tolls and EV charging, earnify™fleet offers unmatched flexibility. Accepted at 95% of U.S. fuel stations and offering competitive rebates across the bp network of brands2, it’s the smarter way to fuel your fleet—while your drivers earn valuable rewards.

earnify fleet cards

Reward yourself. And your team.

Rewards
Savings on fuel and loyalty benefits for drivers2
Customizable
Spending controls and custom, detailed data reports
Reliable network
Reliable nation-wide acceptance with fuel savings at over 8,000 in-network locations3
Single card
A single card, and one program, that works for your entire fleet

View our Privacy Policy.4
1. Mastercard® acceptance is limited to fuel and vehicle-related merchants that are Mastercard chip-enabled.This card is issued by WEX Bank.
2. Rebates available at participating bp, Amoco, TA, Petro, and TA Express locations only. Thorntons coming in 2026. Exclusions apply. See Terms & Conditions for details.
3. Site count as of May 2025. Subject to change.
4. Privacy Policy