Who we are

Welcome to bp Southern Africa

bp has operated in Africa for over 100 years, pursuing a range of interests from oil and gas exploration, crude oil importation and refining to the distribution of leading fuel products delivered through our retail, aviation and Castrol businesses, through bp Ultimate. Our head office is based in Rosebank, Johannesburg and is the central hub for strategy development, management and decision making.

Our core bp brands include the multi-award-winning bp Ultimate fuels with ACTIVE technology, Wild Bean Café, Pick 'n Pay Express and bp Express convenience brands. With over 500 branded service stations across South Africa, bp is one of the largest petroleum companies in the country and is recognised as a strong and distinguished brand that is committed to delivering a superior customer experience. Our industry accolades, such as the recent Kasi Awards highlight our relevance across the various market segments.

At bp our aim is to treat everyone with respect and dignity, be it a customer, employee, or our strategic partners.

We strive to run our business in accordance with our core strategic values: Live our purpose, Play to Win, and Care for others. These values express our beliefs, ideals and aspirations.