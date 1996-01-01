Who we are

bp has operated in Africa for over 100 years, pursuing a range of interests from oil and gas exploration, crude oil importation and refining to the distribution of leading fuel products delivered through our retail, aviation and Castrol businesses, through bp Ultimate. Our head office is based in Rosebank, Johannesburg and is the central hub for strategy development, management and decision making.
Our core bp brands include the multi-award-winning bp Ultimate fuels with ACTIVE technology, Wild Bean Café, Pick 'n Pay Express and bp Express convenience brands. With over 500 branded service stations across South Africa, bp is one of the largest petroleum companies in the country and is recognised as a strong and distinguished brand that is committed to delivering a superior customer experience. Our industry accolades, such as the recent Kasi Awards highlight our relevance across the various market segments.
At bp our aim is to treat everyone with respect and dignity, be it a customer, employee, or our strategic partners.
We strive to run our business in accordance with our core strategic values: Live our purpose, Play to Win, and Care for others. These values express our beliefs, ideals and aspirations.
As part of our Diversity, Equity & Inclusion ambition to build an inclusive workplace environment, we continue to strengthen its programmes to increase female representation within our workforce – as can be seen in our executive team.
In addition to the Board Chairperson and CEO positions, key functional areas of the business headed by women include Mobility and Convenience (retail), Air bp Africa, Health, Safety, Environment and Ethics & Compliance, Commercial Development & Strategy and Legal. This translates to 55% female representation in the executive team.
We pride ourselves on the strides we have made in fostering an inclusive culture across all areas and levels of the business.
We've set out a new strategy that will see us become a fundamentally different company in the next decade.
bp set a new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero. To deliver the ambition, we will fundamentally reorganize to become more focused, more integrated and to face the energy transition head-on.
bp Southern Africa believes in meaningful and sustainable transformation. Its transformation journey has focused on four key areas.
bp is committed to investing in the communities within which it operates and believes in enriching and impacting these communities meaningfully.