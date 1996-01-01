Site traffic information and cookies

Franchising | Our vision

franchise

Available sites will be advertised under "Franchise Opportunities for Sale"

 

Click on the link to complete an application form and specify your interest.

 

If no sale opportunities are presented, you can complete an application form and specify the preferred province so you can be notified of any new opportunities.

Application process

Find out more about the application and selection process.
Franchise opportunities for sale

New franchise opportunities coming soon. Leave your details.

bp is a leading petroleum company, respected for its high-quality fuel products and differentiated customer offers, which are the foundation of our franchise model.

 

Our franchise model is designed to drive customer value in response to changing consumer demands and market dynamics. The customer is at the heart of everything we do.

 

Our aim is to create rewarding customer experiences on the forecourt and in-store.

 

Building strong franchisee partnerships is key in ensuring the successful delivery of our business objectives, which are underpinned by a customer-centric strategy. In conducting business, bp upholds the highest ethics and integrity, including compliance with local laws, fair dealings, respect for human rights and social responsibility. We therefore continuously seek franchise partners who share bp’s commitment to ethical practices.

 

bp is committed to meaningful transformation through empowerment of historically disadvantaged groups as catered for in the South African Petroleum & Liquid Fuels Industry Charter. As such we always give preference to such individuals.

Our transformation stories

As a bp franchisee, you partner with an iconic brand. Our fuel technology innovation and unique convenience offer set us apart from others.
Franchise benefits

The ‘added value businesses such as convenience stores, car wash facilities, home delivery services and quick service restaurants offer a long-term return on investment.
bp careers

bp is a global company that offers a world of opportunities for both professionals and graduates. You can expect world-class training, the flexibility to realise your full potential and a reward and benefits package that we believe is second-to-none.