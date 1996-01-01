Franchising | Our vision

bp is a leading petroleum company, respected for its high-quality fuel products and differentiated customer offers, which are the foundation of our franchise model.



Our franchise model is designed to drive customer value in response to changing consumer demands and market dynamics. The customer is at the heart of everything we do.



Our aim is to create rewarding customer experiences on the forecourt and in-store.



Building strong franchisee partnerships is key in ensuring the successful delivery of our business objectives, which are underpinned by a customer-centric strategy. In conducting business, bp upholds the highest ethics and integrity, including compliance with local laws, fair dealings, respect for human rights and social responsibility. We therefore continuously seek franchise partners who share bp’s commitment to ethical practices.



bp is committed to meaningful transformation through empowerment of historically disadvantaged groups as catered for in the South African Petroleum & Liquid Fuels Industry Charter. As such we always give preference to such individuals.

