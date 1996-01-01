Franchise benefits

As an ambitious franchisee, your focus will be on managing and building your business, while we take care of the rest in terms of training programmes, mentorship and operational support.
Our productive win-win working relationship will be built on trust, cooperation, dedication and teamwork - in short, a true business partnership, which will lead to financial rewards for both parties.
In all our business dealings, bp is committed to creating wealth. We do this by conducting our business successfully, efficiently and with integrity. Profitability is the measure of this success. Our aim is to reward the stakeholders in bp – our franchisees and dealers, shareholders and employees – fairly and to the best of our ability.
As a bp franchisee, you partner with an iconic brand. Our fuel technology innovation and unique convenience offer set us apart from others.
All candidates who are interested need to complete the initial application form. Find out more about the application and selection process.
bp is a global company that offers a world of opportunities for both professionals and graduates. You can expect world-class training, the flexibility to realise your full potential and a reward and benefits package that we believe is second-to-none.