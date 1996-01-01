Site traffic information and cookies

Franchise benefits

The “added-value businesses” such as convenience shops and car-wash facilities are examples of profitability growth in response to market demand, offered by the bp franchise.

As an ambitious franchisee, your focus will be on managing and building your business, while we take care of the rest in terms of training programmes, mentorship and operational support.

Our productive win-win working relationship will be built on trust, cooperation, dedication and teamwork - in short, a true business partnership, which will lead to financial rewards for both parties.

 

Here are some of the main benefits offered to a prospective franchisee:

 

  • Regular contact with and assistance from a well-trained and qualified business manager.
  • Comprehensive operating manuals for total business management.
  • Regular bp brand advertising and campaign Incentive schemes and productive network conferences.
  • Regular business reviews, including a branded customer service performance evaluation programme.
  • Formal training programs for franchisees and site staff with follow-up evaluation and feedback.
  • Networking opportunities to meet with bp management and other franchisees.
  • Bulk-buying benefits exclusive to franchisees, from both products and services Installation of proven bp equipment, including an advanced computerised, automated front office point-of-sale system (FOS) and a back office system (BOS).
  • Advice and training on health, safety, security and environmental practices.
  • Specialised and well-qualified merchandising support staff.
  • Business advice maximising your turnover and operational efficiency.
  • Continued contribution by bp towards growing your business through feedback, research, development and regular promotions.

bp's commitment

 

In all our business dealings, bp is committed to creating wealth. We do this by conducting our business successfully, efficiently and with integrity. Profitability is the measure of this success. Our aim is to reward the stakeholders in bp – our franchisees and dealers, shareholders and employees – fairly and to the best of our ability.

 

