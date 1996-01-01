Franchise benefits

The “added-value businesses” such as convenience shops and car-wash facilities are examples of profitability growth in response to market demand, offered by the bp franchise.

As an ambitious franchisee, your focus will be on managing and building your business, while we take care of the rest in terms of training programmes, mentorship and operational support.

Our productive win-win working relationship will be built on trust, cooperation, dedication and teamwork - in short, a true business partnership, which will lead to financial rewards for both parties.



Here are some of the main benefits offered to a prospective franchisee: