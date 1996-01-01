Application process

Verification

Applications will be verified for accurate and complete application submissions

Shortlisting of applicants



Shortlisted applicants will be required to prepare a business plan and financials.

Screening interview

Shortlisted applicants will be invited for a screening interview.

Psychometric assessments

Psychometric assessments will be conducted at the applicant’s cost.



Counterparty due diligence

Security checks will be conducted on all shortlisted applicants. This includes a police clearance.

Successful candidate

An acceptance letter will be issued to the successful applicant. Once the successful applicant accepts the offer, a conditional letter of appointment is issued.

Appointed applicants will be required to complete the compulsory licence to operate (LTO) training online – with a window period of two months to complete it. The costs for the training will be borne by the applicants.



Disclaimer:

Bp Southern Africa reserves the right not to be obligated to disclose to any candidate/s or applicant/s the reasons for decisions made during the selection process. The decision to appoint is the sole responsibility and at the sole discretion of bp Southern Africa.

