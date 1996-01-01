Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Franchising
  3. Application process

Application process

franchise
Our franchisee selection process is supported by tools that ensure transparency and fairness, which are core bp principles.

Online application form

 

Register and complete the online application process.

 

On the website you can:

  • Search by province available opportunities
  • Select from the advertised site list
  • Complete the application step by step process to become a bp partner

 

Disclaimer:

Bp Southern Africa reserves the right not to be obligated to disclose to any candidate/s or applicant/s the reasons for decisions made during the selection process.  The decision to appoint is the sole responsibility and at the sole discretion of bp Southern Africa.  

Click here to apply

Verification

Applications will be verified for accurate and complete application submissions

 

Shortlisting of applicants

Shortlisted applicants will be required to prepare a business plan and financials.

 

Screening interview

Shortlisted applicants will be invited for a screening interview.

 

Psychometric assessments

Psychometric assessments will be conducted at the applicant’s cost.

 

Counterparty due diligence

Security checks will be conducted on all shortlisted applicants. This includes a police clearance. 

 

Successful candidate

An acceptance letter will be issued to the successful applicant. Once the successful applicant accepts the offer, a conditional letter of appointment is issued.

Appointed applicants will be required to complete the compulsory licence to operate (LTO) training online – with a window period of two months to complete it. The costs for the training will be borne by the applicants.

 

Disclaimer:

Bp Southern Africa reserves the right not to be obligated to disclose to any candidate/s or applicant/s the reasons for decisions made during the selection process.  The decision to appoint is the sole responsibility and at the sole discretion of bp Southern Africa.  

Useful Links

Our transformation stories

As a bp franchisee, you partner with an iconic brand. Our fuel technology innovation and unique convenience offer set us apart from others.

Franchise benefits

The ‘added value businesses such as convenience stores, car wash facilities, home delivery services and quick service restaurants offer a long-term return on investment.
bp careers

bp careers

bp is a global company that offers a world of opportunities for both professionals and graduates. You can expect world-class training, the flexibility to realise your full potential and a reward and benefits package that we believe is second-to-none.