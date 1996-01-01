Application process

Online application form
Disclaimer:
Bp Southern Africa reserves the right not to be obligated to disclose to any candidate/s or applicant/s the reasons for decisions made during the selection process. The decision to appoint is the sole responsibility and at the sole discretion of bp Southern Africa.
Verification
Applications will be verified for accurate and complete application submissions
Shortlisting of applicants
Shortlisted applicants will be required to prepare a business plan and financials.
Screening interview
Shortlisted applicants will be invited for a screening interview.
Psychometric assessments
Psychometric assessments will be conducted at the applicant’s cost.
Counterparty due diligence
Security checks will be conducted on all shortlisted applicants. This includes a police clearance.
Successful candidate
An acceptance letter will be issued to the successful applicant. Once the successful applicant accepts the offer, a conditional letter of appointment is issued.
Appointed applicants will be required to complete the compulsory licence to operate (LTO) training online – with a window period of two months to complete it. The costs for the training will be borne by the applicants.
As a bp franchisee, you partner with an iconic brand. Our fuel technology innovation and unique convenience offer set us apart from others.
The ‘added value businesses such as convenience stores, car wash facilities, home delivery services and quick service restaurants offer a long-term return on investment.
bp is a global company that offers a world of opportunities for both professionals and graduates. You can expect world-class training, the flexibility to realise your full potential and a reward and benefits package that we believe is second-to-none.