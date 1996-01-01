Become bp’s partner of choice

bp Southern Africa prides itself on being one of the leading energy brands in the country. With almost 500 service stations nationwide, our strategy includes expanding our footprint in a sustainable manner while maintaining our market share.
Therefore, we are looking for business partners who are as passionate about safety as we are, entrepreneurial, customer centric, and who have great leadership skills to come on this journey with us. If you believe you have what it takes to run a successful energy business, we invite you to apply for one of our franchise opportunities.
As a bp franchisee, you partner with an iconic brand. Our fuel technology innovation and unique convenience offer set us apart from others.
The ‘added value businesses such as convenience stores, car wash facilities, home delivery services and quick service restaurants offer a long-term return on investment.
bp is a global company that offers a world of opportunities for both professionals and graduates. You can expect world-class training, the flexibility to realise your full potential and a reward and benefits package that we believe is second-to-none.