Become bp’s partner of choice

bp Southern Africa prides itself on being one of the leading energy brands in the country. With almost 500 service stations nationwide, our strategy includes expanding our footprint in a sustainable manner while maintaining our market share.

Therefore, we are looking for business partners who are as passionate about safety as we are, entrepreneurial, customer centric, and who have great leadership skills to come on this journey with us. If you believe you have what it takes to run a successful energy business, we invite you to apply for one of our franchise opportunities.