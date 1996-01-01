Our transformation stories

We are pleased to share an inspirational story of growth and determination – from petrol attendant to partner franchisee.
Mr Shingange started his career as a petrol attendant at bp Beyers Naude South, Johannesburg in December 2002. He was then promoted to be a cashier, a role in which he excelled. His hard work and dedication saw him get promoted to site manager. He later joined bp Orange Farm as site manager. In 2019 he applied to be a partner franchisee at bp Evation and his appointment was approved in November 2020. We are very excited to have Mr Shingange on board and to walk this journey with him.
bp Southern Africa Transformation
