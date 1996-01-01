Powered by Masana and supported by bp, the bp FleetMove Plus and Premium offer is an innovative real-time fleet monitoring solution designed to reduce fraud, manage vehicles and reduce operating costs. It offers packages suitable for commercial road transport operations of all sizes.
Introducing our innovative offers, which include:
Offering business owners the peace of mind of an expertly managed fleet, by giving them full control every kilometre of the way. bp FleetMove offers a complete cashless solution to reduce every aspect of fuel fraud. It gives real-time control of refuelling and vehicle management to fleet managers via web portals and mobile applications. This reduces operating costs.