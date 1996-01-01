Site traffic information and cookies

bp FleetMove Plus & Premium

The new generation in fleet management has arrived

 

Powered by Masana and supported by bp, the bp FleetMove Plus and Premium offer is an innovative real-time fleet monitoring solution designed to reduce fraud, manage vehicles and reduce operating costs. It offers packages suitable for commercial road transport operations of all sizes.

 

Introducing our innovative offers, which include:

  • bp FleetMove Plus
  • bp FleetMove Premium

 

Offering business owners the peace of mind of an expertly managed fleet, by giving them full control every kilometre of the way. bp FleetMove offers a complete cashless solution to reduce every aspect of fuel fraud. It gives real-time control of refuelling and vehicle management to fleet managers via web portals and mobile applications. This reduces operating costs.

The bp FleetMove card gives you the following benefits:

Controlled spending

Efficient, flexible ways to control your spending.

Save time

Manage day-to-day admin with minimal time and effort.

Added value

Great rewards with every swipe.

bp Fuel quality and expertise

Trust the experts in fuel technology for over 100 years to fuel your fleet.