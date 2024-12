In everything we do, we are focused on delivering the highest levels of customer service.



Shipping is a traditional business with a long and illustrious past. We recognise this and ensure that we are focused on building long-term sustainable partnerships based on trust and respect. Communication is a key element – sharing the most relevant and timely information to make better-informed decisions and to work towards a common goal. From day-to-day contact with our account managers to specialist queries with technical and market experts, bp Marine has a dedicated team of people, with long-term expertise in the marine business, on hand to help meet your business needs.



bp Marine fuels Our products are supplied to international specifications and we take a leading role in helping to shape industry standards.



Distillate fuels

Residual fuels

Grade

DMA RMG 180

Uses

Primary auxiliary engines Primarily main engines

ISO Specification

Distillate Fuel Grades Residual Fuel Grades

Ports

Cape Town

Durban

Richards Bay bp Marine lubricants We can lubricate all machinery on board a ship, from main propulsion machinery and auxiliaries to compressors and hydraulics. More on bp Marine lubricants