BP Rewards

TERMS AND CONDITIONS

INTERPRETATION AND DEFINITIONS

In this document –

1.1 clause headings have been inserted for purposes of convenience only and shall not be used in the interpretation of this agreement.

1.2 unless the context clearly indicates a contrary intention, any reference to –

1.2.1 one gender shall include the other genders.

1.2.2 a natural Person.

1.2.3 the singular shall include the plural and vice versa.

1.3 the following words shall, unless the context clearly indicates a contrary intention, bear the following meanings –

1.3.1 “bp” means bp Southern Africa proprietary limited, an entity incorporated in accordance with the laws of the Republic of South Africa, with registration number 1924/002/602/07.

1.3.2 “Card” means the loyalty card provided by bp to Rewards Members to be used for the purpose of, inter alia, activities contemplated in the Terms.

1.3.3 Eligible Product” means any products or services as defined in Terms and Conditions.

1.3.4 “Payment24” means Payment 24 Group (Proprietary) Limited, an entity incorporated in accordance with the laws of the Republic of South Africa, with registration number 2017/215391/07.

1.3.5 “Personal Information” means information relating to an identifiable, living, natural person as defined in POPIA.

1.3.6 “POPIA” means the Protection of Personal Information Act, 4 of 2013.

1.3.7 “Programme” means the loyalty card programme in terms of which the Rewards Members will receive Rewards when they purchase from bp certain goods contemplated in the Terms and Conditions and as regulated by this agreement as may be amended from time to time.

1.3.8 “Rewards” are benefits, goods, discounts, cash etc. which are earned by, and accrue to, Reward Members from time to time in terms of the Programme.

1.3.9 “Rewards Member” means a natural person who is a member and has accordingly registered to participate in the Programme;

1.3.10 “Service Stations” shall mean bp Service Stations using payment terminals linked to payment and/or reporting systems used or to be used by bp for the purpose of this Document and situated within the Republic of South Africa.

1.3.11 “Terms” means these terms and conditions (together with any annexures hereto) as it may be amended, supplemented, varied or novated in accordance with its terms from time to time.

1.3.12 “Transactions” means the purchase of Eligible Product/s at participating Service Stations by Reward Members, as recorded by the use of the Cards issued to those Reward Members during such purchases.

PROGRAMME

1. The Programme is bp Rewards and is owned by bp and administered by Payment 24. Rewards Members earn and redeem Rewards for any Eligible Product at participating Service Stations in accordance with the rules and provisions set out in this document.

2. bp has the right, in its sole and absolute discretion to change the Terms of the Programme without prior notification to the Rewards Members. The Rewards Members shall have no recourse against bp for any such change of the Terms. bp can enforce any changes that may result in a decrease or total loss of the amount or value or expiration of Rewards at any given time now or in future. This would not apply to the balance of points earned prior to change.

3. The Rewards Member is responsible for being knowledgeable of the Terms and any changes thereto and the Programme. The most current version of these Terms and Conditions will be available on the website www.bprewards.co.za and will supersede all previous versions of this Programme.

4. Any inquiry or concerns in relation to the Programme, Rewards, or the Terms must be channelled through the bp helpdesk at 0860 222 166 or E-mail CustomercareLoyalty@bp.com

PARTICIPATION

1. Participation in the Programme by the Rewards Member is free and voluntary. By participating in the Programme, a rewards Member agrees to be bound by the Terms set out herein.

2. Membership is open to all natural persons. Juristic persons and artificial Persons (whether incorporated or otherwise) are not eligible to be Rewards Members.

3. A Rewards Member must be at least 18 years old and live in the South Africa to participate in the Programme.

4. A person (“Applicant”) may elect to become a Rewards Member in the Programme through the following registration channels:

a. Via website by visiting www.bprewards.co.za

b. Via QR CODE Registration (for those with physical card)

5. An Applicant shall be required to provide his card number and mobile number to create a membership account. Any changes to such information after successful registration can be updated via the website and can be channelled through bp helpdesk. All personal information shared within the context of the registration and membership to the Programme shall be treated as confidential and shall only be processed for the sole purpose of the Programme.

6. An applicant is precluded from obtaining and retaining multiple membership accounts. A Rewards Member must register only one account which shall be used for transactions.

7. Should a Rewards Member be found to be using multiple membership accounts, bp shall have the right to forthwith terminate the membership of the Rewards Member and prohibit them from participating in the Programme.

8. bp shall procure the consent of the Rewards Member to allow for promotional and marketing material related to the Programme to be sent by means of SMS and/or Email. A Rewards Member may also elect to opt out of the receipt of any such promotional or marketing material.

9. bp reserves the right to terminate or cancel membership of Rewards Members for the following reasons, which are not exhaustive:

1. The Rewards Member has committed breach of any of the Terms.

2. The Rewards Member has misused or abused the Programme; or

3. The Rewards Member has performed fraudulent Transactions.

10. The Rewards Members may cancel their membership at any time by contacting bp helpdesk. Any unused points shall be forfeited and shall not be capable of conversion for cash.

11. Rewards Members may then replace the Card with a new one by going to a participating bp service station to pick up a new card then contacting the bp helpdesk to replace the card details and block the lost/stolen Card.

12. Only non-registered Cards can be used to replace existing card linked to account.

13. The card is owned and issued by Payment24. The card is not transferrable. The card is solely for the purpose of the Programme. The Rewards Member understands that the card is not a credit card or charge card. The Rewards Member shall hold bp harmless from any unauthorised transactions or redemption of points brought about by failure of the Rewards Member to register the card or sharing of user account password and or card pin etc. and/or any other proprietary information of which bp has no knowledge or sight.

14. The membership in the Programme shall automatically be renewed annually as long as the account is active, or until such time when BP discontinues the Programme.

15. Points will not expire for all active customers. Active customers are those who have done at least one earn/redeem transaction in the past 3 months. All customers who have not done any earn/redeem transaction with their BP rewards card for more than 3 months is considered inactive.

16. - Unused points of inactive customers will expire 12 months after date of issue.

17. The Rewards cannot be sold and cannot be transferred by the Rewards Members.

18. The Rewards Member shall be responsible for keeping the password associated with the card confidential and secure. Should a Rewards Member have the Card stolen or lost, or password, or pin forgotten or believe either of its login details or security to have been compromised or made subject to unauthorised access, the Rewards Member must notify the bp helpdesk immediately. bp shall not be liable for any loss or damage suffered by the Rewards Member in such instances involving comprised security at the behest of the Rewards Member.

19. bp shall not be liable for:

a. Any unauthorised change or unauthorised use of the account through the Card.

b. The inaccuracy of points on the account, resulting from failure of member to notify bp of any discrepancies through the bp helpdesk.

c. Any loss, stolen or deterioration of Rewards upon receiving the Rewards.

d. Lost or stolen Cards and delay in replacement thereof (for cardholders).

Earning bp Rewards points

1. Earned points are recorded in the card of each Rewards Member through the Point-of-Sale Machine (Card Machine). Rewards Members must present the Card for every Transaction of any Eligible Product to earn Rewards. Participating site list

2. Rewards Members shall earn a minimum denomination of 20 points based on the Litres or amount purchased of fuel. No partial points shall be issued. Calculation shall be rounding down the purchase litres prior to its conversion point/s.

3. Rewards Members can earn up to 1% cashback on selected items purchased at bp Express stores (inclusive of Castrol Lubricants)

4. Members will not earn Rewards on the following value add items, Tabacco products, cigarettes, municipality services, Local and Global Airtime and data, Ringas, Electricity, gaming (Lotto, Hollywood bets) vouchers, Blu vouchers, Lifestyle vouchers, Bill payments, international money transfers, MTN Momo, Long distance and commuter bus tickets, Events ticketing, and OTT vouchers.

5. bp reserves the right to monitor the account for any fraudulent or suspicious activity; misrepresentations; failure to adhere to the Terms; or inactivity for a period exceeding a period of one year. bp shall have the right to close, suspend or freeze the Rewards Member’s account immediately, prohibit earning of Rewards. bp reserves the right to take any necessary remedial or legal action as a result of fraudulent or suspicious activity.

Redeeming bp Rewards

1. The Rewards are the benefits for which Rewards Members accumulate points from transactions.

2. The Rewards can be redeemed or used as payment at participating service stations, Points can be used to pay for Fuels and, Convenience Retail Products (bp Express) and Castrol Lubricants purchases.

3. bp has the right to adjust the minimum value of points needed for a redemption transaction, and to change the rewards according to the equivalent points without the consent of the members.

4. bp has the right to refuse refunding any rewards on any returned item if bp has a reason to doubt if there are any fraudulent transactions or any mistake in recording of the accumulated points.

5. bp is not liable for:

a. Any item that is not available for any reason.

b. Failure to inform the member of the changes in the Terms and Conditions, and the changes in the products and services under the rewards program.

c. Suspension and exclusion of the Program.

6. Any liability of bp to its member under the legislative of its products and services that can be included are limited, wherein permission to supply or payment of fees of its products and services or repair of its products, in agreement of bp.

POINTS DEDUCTION

1. bp has the right to deduct or reverse any points recorded in the member account for:

a) Points that are suspicious

b) Incorrectly recorded points

c) Incorrectly recorded points due to a defective card.

OTHER BENEFITS

a) Rewards

i. Reward Members may receive mass and/or conditional offers or opportunity to earn bonus points based on qualifying transactions/activities as part of promotions, incentives, and campaigns determined by the Programme for marketing purposes.

bp will conduct analysis pertaining to your purchase of bp products at participating bp service stations (i.e. transaction history) in order to provide you with specific personalised and relevant bp Rewards offers which may be of interest to you.

These can include bp or partner offers that may be temporary in nature in which the Programme has the right to modify or take down without prior notice.



ii. bp shall have the right to vary or discontinue any benefits granted under the Programme or modify the Terms.



PRIVACY POLICY



By joining the Programme, the Rewards Member agrees to the processing of Personal Information and Privacy Policy provided www.bprewards.co.za, and all its amendments thereto. The Rewards Member consents to provide bp with the relevant Personal Information required to enter the competition as well as allow the promoter to share the personal information with the designated third parties.

TERMINATION OF THE PROGRAMME

1. bp has the right, at its sole discretion and for whatever reason, to terminate the Programme at any time without need of any notice to the Rewards Member.

2. The Rewards Member, for any cause and at any time may terminate his membership by contacting the bp helpdesk. The Rewards Member agrees that any unredeemed points stored in the card shall be forfeited.

TRANSACTION DISPUTES

1. For disputes related to transactions, it is the Rewards Member’s responsibility to keep official receipt or records thereof.

2. Disputes must be lodged within a period of 30 days from the transaction by contacting the bp helpdesk. The Rewards Member must submit original or photocopied receipts or transaction slip and other supporting documents (screenshots of emails, SMS notifications) that bp may require. Transaction disputes that are more than thirty (30) days from date of transaction will no longer be verified.

OTHER CONDITIONS

1. Failure of bp to enforce any Terms does not constitute a waiver of the Terms.

2. Any claim or disputes relating to the Programme, or the use of the Programme shall be referred directly to bp for decision, whose decision shall be final and binding on the Rewards Member and bp’s records of all matters relating to the Programme shall be conclusive and binding on the Rewards Member.

3. These Terms shall be governed by the laws of South Africa.