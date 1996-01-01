Site traffic information and cookies

BP Rewards fraud alert

BP Rewards fraudulent activity

 

BP Rewards has been alerted to incidents of fraudulent activity where individuals falsely claiming to represent bp are promoting the BP Rewards loyalty programme and, in some cases, wearing bp-branded clothing to appear legitimate.

 

These scammers often approach people in public spaces such as malls and shopping centres and offer to assist customers with registering for BP Rewards, promising instant prizes. During these interactions, they may request access to your mobile phone and banking applications.

 

Please note: This is criminal activity and is not affiliated with BP Rewards or any official service station activations.

How to safely register for BP Rewards:

 

  • Use your own mobile device to scan the QR code on the back of your BP Rewards card.
  • Enter your cell phone number, ID number, and email address (Capture your details directly into the device. Do not hand over personal information to anyone else,).
  • Never allow anyone else to register on your behalf or access your phone.
  • A legitimate BP Rewards representative will never ask for:
    • Any banking details, including your app PIN
    • One-Time Passwords (OTPs)
    • Clicking on SMS links sent to your phone
       
Additional safety reminders
 
  • BP will never request money from members of the public under any circumstances.
  • Banking details are not required to register for BP Rewards.
  • Be cautious of job offers, prize notifications, investment opportunities, or voucher promotions from non-bp email addresses—these are likely scams.
  • Our promotions are mainly communicated on our social media channels

 

BP Rewards will not be held liable for any damages, losses, or harm suffered because of these fraudulent schemes.

 

If you suspect fraudulent activity, please contact your bank fraud line for urgent assistance. You may also contact the bp helpdesk at 0860 222 166 or email CustomercareLoyalty@bp.com.

 

Stay alert. Stay safe.

The BP Rewards team