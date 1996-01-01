BP Rewards fraud alert

BP Rewards fraudulent activity

BP Rewards has been alerted to incidents of fraudulent activity where individuals falsely claiming to represent bp are promoting the BP Rewards loyalty programme and, in some cases, wearing bp-branded clothing to appear legitimate.

These scammers often approach people in public spaces such as malls and shopping centres and offer to assist customers with registering for BP Rewards, promising instant prizes. During these interactions, they may request access to your mobile phone and banking applications.

Please note: This is criminal activity and is not affiliated with BP Rewards or any official service station activations.