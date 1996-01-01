BP Rewards fraud alert

BP Rewards has been alerted to incidents of fraudulent activity where individuals falsely claiming to represent bp are promoting the BP Rewards loyalty programme and, in some cases, wearing bp-branded clothing to appear legitimate.
These scammers often approach people in public spaces such as malls and shopping centres and offer to assist customers with registering for BP Rewards, promising instant prizes. During these interactions, they may request access to your mobile phone and banking applications.
Please note: This is criminal activity and is not affiliated with BP Rewards or any official service station activations.
BP Rewards will not be held liable for any damages, losses, or harm suffered because of these fraudulent schemes.
If you suspect fraudulent activity, please contact your bank fraud line for urgent assistance. You may also contact the bp helpdesk at 0860 222 166 or email CustomercareLoyalty@bp.com.
Stay alert. Stay safe.
The BP Rewards team