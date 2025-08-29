40c per litre campaign

BP REWARDS 40CPL Campaign for the duration of August 2025

1 TERMS AND CONDITIONS

1.1 The promoter to this is:



1.1.1 bp Southern Africa Pty Ltd (“bp”) a company incorporated in the Republic of South Africa and having its registered address at 199 Oxford Road, Dunkeld, Johannesburg, South Africa, (hereinafter referred to as “bp” or the “promoter”).



1.2 Active Rewards members entering the BP Rewards Own-a-day promotion ("the promotion") ("the entrants") agree that the rules as set out in these terms and conditions are binding on them. A copy of these terms and conditions is available at www.bprewards.co.za.



2 IMPORTANT NOTICE



2.1 These terms and conditions contain certain terms and conditions which appear in similar text style to this clause and which:



2.1.1 may limit the risk or liability of the promoter or a third party; and/or



2.1.2 may create risk or liability for the entrant; and/or



2.1.3 may compel the entrant to indemnify the promoter or a third party; and/or



2.1.4 serves as an acknowledgement, by the entrant, of a fact.



2.2 The entrant's attention is drawn to these terms and conditions because they are important and should be carefully noted.



2.3 Nothing in these terms and conditions is intended to, or must be understood to, unlawfully restrict, limit or avoid any rights or obligations, as the case may be, created for either the entrant or the promoter in terms of the Consumer Protection Act, 68 of 2008 ("the CPA").



2.4 The entrant acknowledges that by submitting his or her entry to the promotion he/she has been given an appropriate opportunity to first read these terms and conditions before entering and that he/she understands and agrees to the terms and conditions.



2.5 All entrants to this promotion participate entirely at their own risk. By reading and accepting these terms and conditions, the entrant gives consent to these risks and hereby indemnifies and holds harmless the promoter its directors, employees and agents, against any and all liability pertaining to any damage, cost, injuries and losses of whatever nature sustained as a result of their participation in the competition and related events and activities, save where such damage, cost, injuries and losses are sustained as a result of the gross negligence or wilful misconduct of any indemnified party.



3 RULES OF THE PROMOTION



3.1 This promotion opens at 00h00 on 01 August 2025 and closes at midnight on 29 August 2025 (“the campaign period”).



3.2 Only active bp Rewards Members are eligible to participate in the promotion during the campaign period.



3.3 bp Rewards entrants of this promotion are eligible for the following:



3.3.1 Additional 10 points per litre of fuel purchased on any Friday during campaign period at participating bp service stations in South Africa, when they spend, in a single payment transaction on fuel and swipe their BP Rewards card before tendering payment for the fuel at the time of the payment transaction.



3.4 In order to qualify as a entrant for this promotion:



3.4.1 the entrant must live in the Republic of South Africa;



3.4.2 the entrant must provide correct and full personal details, which will be processed in accordance with POPIA;



3.4.3 the entrant must be 18 years old or older; and



3.4.4 the entrant cannot be a juristic entity and must be an individual; and



3.4.5 the entrant must be a registered BP Rewards customer at the time of the transaction.



3.5 To participate in the promotion, the entrant must, during the campaign period:



3.5.1 fill up with fuel at participating bp service stations in South Africa and swipe their BP Rewards card before tendering payment for the products, to receive the additional 10 points.

4 GENERAL



4.1 The promoter, (its directors, officers and employees) agents and suppliers, shall not be responsible for an entrant's failure to access the promotion for any reason whatsoever including, by way of example only, as a consequence of communications or network failures.



4.2 These terms and conditions shall be governed by the laws of South Africa.



4.3 If any provision of these terms and conditions is found to be invalid or unenforceable by any court of competent jurisdiction, then that provision shall be severed from these terms and conditions and shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any remaining provisions.



4.4 All warranties and representations concerning the promotion not set out in these terms and conditions (whether express, implied or tacit) are hereby excluded.



4.5 The promoter shall only be responsible for those costs, if any, which these terms and conditions expressly say that the promoter will pay. The entrant is responsible for (i) any and all applicable local taxes and fees; and (ii) all other costs incurred by it or arising directly or indirectly from the entrant's participation in the promotion, or from the acceptance, receipt, use or enjoyment of any reward or prize. Without limiting the rest of this clause 4.5, the entrant will be responsible for the cost of submitting proof of purchase and entering the promotion and any mobile or data charges that apply, as per the tariff rates charged by the entrant’s mobile network provider.



4.6 The promoter reserves the right to terminate the promotion immediately and without notice, if circumstances beyond its reasonable control prevent the promoter, directors, officers and employees, agents and suppliers, from continuing to conduct the promotion. In the event of such termination, all entrants acknowledge that they will have no recourse against the promoter, directors, officers and employees, agents and suppliers, in respect thereof.



4.7 Any queries in this regard, and a copy of these rules can be found at www.bprewards.co.za or by calling the consumer services division on 0860 222 166 during office hours throughout the period of the competition.