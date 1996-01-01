Pay for fuel with your Smart Shopper points

In 2018 bp introduced the Smart Shopper loyalty programme at bp sites with great success.

In August 2019 we enhanced our loyalty value proposition through the introduction of our redeem proposition, whereby customers with R75 or more in Smart Shopper points could spend their points on fuel.

In 2021, the threshold to redeem these points to pay for fuel has become a minimum value of R20 from the previous minimum redemption amount of R50, to appeal to a larger customer base.

If you’re a TymeBank customer, you can now use your TymeBank card as a Smart Shopper card. You can use it to earn points, redeem points, and pay with it as it’s also a normal bank card.

As if you needed another reason to fill up at bp and swipe your Smart Shopper card. Remember, as a valued bp customer, you still earn 10 points per litre when filling up, even when paying for fuel with your existing points.

If you have not signed up for your Smart Shopper card, go to Pick 'n Pay online.

This is just another way in which bp is making your every day that much brighter

