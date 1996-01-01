Site traffic information and cookies

Reimagining energy

The inside story on how we’re delivering for today while transforming for the future

From paper to production: Argos starts up

bp’s new addition to its oil and gas portfolio in the Gulf of Mexico started out as a scribbled idea on a scrap of paper. Find out how it became one of the world’s most sophisticated production platforms

Charging an electric vehicleCharging an electric vehicle

Performing while transforming

4Q and full-year 2022 results

Backing Britain

We’re in action on the challenge to boost home-grown energy and cut emissions

Question marksQuestion marks

Energy Outlook 2023 quiz

Test your knowledge of the energy transition with our quick and easy quiz

Transition champ

How biofuels are setting the transport sector on the path to net zero

  
