23 January 2019 The World Economic Forum remarks for the Coalitions for Sustainable Energy Innovation Funding panel Dev Sanyal, chief executive alternative energy Download PDF

28 January 2019 Embracing change, advancing energy, strengthening our partnership Gordon Birrell, chief operating officer production, transformation and carbon Download PDF

14 February 2019 BP Energy Outlook – 2019 edition Bob Dudley, group chief executive Download PDF

26 February 2019 Fit for the future Bob Dudley, group chief executive Download PDF

27 February 2019 Taking a 4D approach to the dual challenge Dev Sanyal, chief executive alternative energy Download PDF

12 March 2019 Progressive pragmatism: pathways to a common goal Bob Dudley, group chief executive Download PDF

23 March 2019 Advancing Low Carbon Helge Lund, chairman Download PDF

03 April 2019 Unlocking the decarbonizing potential of gas Bob Dudley, group chief executive Download PDF

09 May 2019 Future of mobility: the role for high-power charging Tufan Erginbilgic, chief executive Download PDF

15 May 2019 A maritime strategy for the UK – by default or design? Brian Gilvary, chief financial officer Download PDF

21 May 2019 2019 Annual General Meeting: chairman Helge Lund, chairman Download PDF

21 May 2019 2019 Annual General Meeting: group chief executive Bob Dudley, group chief executive Download PDF

11 June 2019 BP Statistical Review 2019 launch event Bob Dudley, group chief executive Download PDF

11 June 2019 Energy in 2018: an unsustainable path Spencer Dale, group chief economist Download PDF

20 June 2019 Weaving the ‘Golden Thread’ of sustainable energy Dev Sanyal, chief executive of alternative energy and executive vice president, regions Download PDF

28 June 2019 The EU’s Energy Security Risks Dev Sanyal, chief executive of alternative energy and executive vice president, regions Download PDF

16 July 2019 Getting to net zero Bob Dudley, group chief executive Download PDF

18 July 2019 Advancing the energy transition – possibilities everywhere Dame Angela Strank, BP chief scientist and head of technology, downstream Download PDF

19 July 2019 How business is advancing the energy transition Brian Gilvary, BP chief financial officer Download PDF

02 September 2019 Oil and gas: changing for the future Bernard Looney, chief executive, Upstream Download PDF

10 September 2019 Lubricating the future of energy through trade Dev Sanyal, chief executive of alternative energy and executive vice president, regions Download PDF

17 September 2019 Open for the future Bernard Looney, chief executive, Upstream Download PDF

09 October 2019 Gas in a net-zero energy system Bob Dudley, group chief executive Download PDF

18 October 2019 Building on the past; embracing the future Dev Sanyal, chief executive of alternative energy and executive vice president, regions Download PDF

23 October 2019 Energy: haves and have nots Spencer Dale, group chief economist Download PDF

07 November 2019 On the move Tufan Erginbilgic, chief executive, Downstream Download PDF