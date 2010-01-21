Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks.You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. News and insights
  3. Speeches

Speeches

Find out what our senior leaders are saying about bp and the energy industry

Latest speeches

Browse key speeches given by bp leadership since 2020. See our archive below for speeches from 2010 to 2019

  • Speech
  1.  
     
  2.  
     
  3.  
     
  4.  
     
  5.  
     
  6.  
     
  7.  
     
  8.  
     
  9.  
     
  10.  
     
  11.  
     
  12.  
     

Speech archive

Browse key speeches given by bp leadership from 2010 to 2019
 

2010
Date Title Speaker Download link
21 January 2010 Russia and the energy world: challenges of the new decade Tony Hayward, group chief executive Download PDF  
21 January 2010 Energy and climate policy after Copenhagen – a pragmatic response Iain Conn, chief executive, refining and marketing Download PDF  
04 February 2010 The challenge of energy security Tony Hayward, group chief executive Download PDF  
11 February 2010 Managing a global treasury and its challenges Dev Sanyal, group treasurer Download PDF  
15 February 2010 BP in Rumaila Michael Daly, head of exploration Download PDF  
16 February 2010 Copenhagen – end of the beginning Iain Conn, chief executive, refining and marketing Download PDF  
08 March 2010 The frontiers of the energy industry and BP’s distinctive role Andy Inglis, head of exploration and production Download PDF  
22 March 2010 IOCs: a strategy for growth Andy Inglis, chief executive officer, exploration and production Download PDF  
22 March 2010 Intelligent energy comes of age Doug Suttles, chief operating officer, exploration and production Download PDF  
23 March 2010 Energy security through diversity Tony Hayward, group chief executive Download PDF  
24 March 2010 Making intelligent energy happen Bernard Looney, managing director, BP North Sea Download PDF  
14 April 2010 BP Annual General Meeting - chairman Carl-Henric Svanberg, chairman Download PDF  
14 April 2010 BP Annual General Meeting - group chief executive Tony Hayward, group chief executive Download PDF  
19 April 2010 Governance, innovation and service delivery David Eyton, group head of research and technology and Reyad Fezzani, chief executive officer, BP Solar Download PDF  
06 May 2010 Speech at the Chief Executives’ Club of Boston Bob Dudley, group chief executive Download PDF  
07 June 2010 Barrier island press conference speech Bob Dudley, group chief executive Download PDF  
22 June 2010 Key roles and responsibilities of IOCs in an age of uncertainty Steve Westwell, executive vice president, strategy and integration Download PDF  
28 June 2010  Towards the energy future – a pragmatic vision Iain Conn, chief executive, refining and marketing Download PDF  
28 August 2010 BP is in the Gulf to stay Bob Dudley, group chief executive Download PDF  
15 September 2010 Opening statement to House of Commons Select Committee on energy and climate change Tony Hayward, group chief executive Download PDF  
22 September 2010 Subsea Containment Summit remarks Andy Inglis, BP chief executive officer, exploration and production Download PDF  
05 October 2010 Energy for the future – finding the right direction Steve Westwell, executive vice president, strategy and integration Download PDF  
22 October 2010 Speech to US fuel marketers Bob Dudley, group chief executive Download PDF   
25 October 2010 CBI annual conference speech Bob Dudley, group chief executive Download PDF  
16 November 2010 Engineering the right future Iain Conn, chief executive, refining and marketing Download PDF  
2011
Date Title Speaker Download link
19 January 2011 Energy Outlook 2030 Bob Dudley, group chief executive Download PDF  
07 March 2011 New era, new responsibilities Bob Dudley, group chief executive Download PDF  
24 March 2011 Low carbon energy and climate change Steve Westwell, executive vice president, strategy & integration Download PDF  
28 March 2011 Strengthening safety, restoring trust, building value Lamar McKay, chief executive, Gulf Coast Restoration Organization Download PDF  
29 March 2011 European energy – global choices Iain Conn, chief executive, refining and marketing Download PDF  
01 April 2011 Engineering challenges at the energy frontiers Bob Dudley, group chief executive Download PDF  
14 April 2011 2011 Annual General Meeting - group chief executive Bob Dudley, group chief executive Download PDF  
14 April 2011 2011 Annual General Meeting - chairman Carl-Henric Svanberg, chairman Download PDF  
03 May 2011 Learning lessons, looking forward: BP and the future of the deep water Lamar McKay, chief executive, Gulf Coast Restoration Organization Download PDF  
24 May 2011 China’s energy future Bob Dudley, group chief executive Download PDF  
21 June 2011 A corporate perspective on world energy Carl-Henric Svanberg, chairman Download PDF  
22 June 2011 Bob Dudley speech to the World National Oil Companies Congress Bob Dudley, group chief executive Download PDF  
23 June 2011 The potential of renewables Philip New, vice president, BP Biofuels Download PDF  
06 September 2011 Barclays capital conference keynote presentation Bob Dudley, group chief executive Download PDF  
21 September 2011 Renewable Energy Technology Conference Katrina Landis, general vice president, Alternative Energy Download PDF  
26 September 2011 Significant discoveries of the 21st century – presentation abstract Mike Daly, executive vice president, exploration Download PDF  
13 October 2011 How crisis can shape the treasury for tomorrow's risks and opportunities Dev Sanyal, executive vice president and group chief of staff Download PDF  
13 October 2011 Event to mark the UK Government's approval for the second phase of development of the Clair field Bob Dudley, group chief executive Download PDF  
27 October 2011 The future of mobility. Global challenges, pragmatic solutions Iain Conn, chief executive, refining and marketing Download PDF  
31 October 2011 Partnering for global growth – the Indian Ocean and Pacific Rim – fastest growing markets Carl-Henric Svanberg, chairman Download PDF  
05 December 2011 The exploration imperative Bob Dudley, group chief executive Download PDF  
2012
Date Title Speaker Download link
13 January 2012 A safer, stronger BP: our quest to earn back America’s trust Bob Dudley, group chief executive Download PDF  
18 January 2012 Energy Outlook 2030 Bob Dudley, group chief executive Download PDF  
22 February 2012 Playing to our strengths Bob Dudley, group chief executive Download PDF  
16 April 2012 The global energy challenge Dev Sanyal, executive vice president and group chief of staff Download PDF  
25 April 2012 The 3 R’s of workplace empowerment Katrina Landis, chief executive officer, BP Alternative Energy Download PDF  
30 April 2012 Managing risk and building value in the next decade Bernard Looney, executive vice president, developments Download PDF  
04 May 2012 Dealing with the unexpected: BP’s black swan experience Dev Sanyal, executive vice president and group chief of staff Download PDF  
23 May 2012 Natural gas, Azerbaijan and Europe Iain Conn, chief executive, refining and marketing Download PDF  
12 June 2012 BP Statistical Review of World Energy 2012 Bob Dudley, group chief executive Download PDF  
21 June 2012 Key technologies for finding and developing deepwater resources Mike Daly, executive vice president, exploration Download PDF  
25 June 2012 The Arctic – a future licence to operate Mike Daly, executive vice president, exploration Download PDF  
13 July 2012 Ohio, BP, and the energy future Bob Dudley, group chief executive Download PDF  
10 September 2012 Speech to the Chinese Academy of Engineering David Eyton, group head of technology Download PDF  
19 September 2012 Perspectives on the challenges facing super-majors Dev Sanyal, executive vice president and group chief of staff Download PDF  
19 October 2012 Safety and operational risk: progress and perspectives Richard Morrison, vice president – global deepwater response Download PDF  
30 October 2012 Busting dogmas, building brains: creating opportunity and solving challenges through technology, teamwor and know-how Cindy Yeilding, vice president - GOM exploration Download PDF  
11 November 2012 New times, new thinking Bob Dudley, group chief executive Download PDF  
13 November 2012 Harvard Kennedy School – facing the energy challenge Carl-Henric Svanberg, chairman Download PDF  
22 November 2012 Obtaining a social licence to operate – a challenge for the industry Dev Sanyal, executive vice president and group chief of staff Download PDF  
2013
Date Title Speaker Download link
January 2013 Energy Outlook 2013 opening remarks Bob Dudley, group chief executive Download PDF  
06 March 2013 Challenging opportunities: the US, Russia and the world’s energy Bob Dudley, group chief executive Download PDF  
13 March 2013 Innovation, adversity and resilience Philip New, CEO, Alternative Energy Download PDF  
14 March 2013 Getting energy right Dev Sanyal, executive vice president and group chief of staff Download PDF  
11 April 2013 2013 Annual General Meeting - group chief executive Bob Dudley, group chief executive Download PDF  
11 April 2013 2013 Annual General Meeting - chairman Carl-Henric Svanberg, chairman Download PDF  
06 May 2013 Unlocking the future: BP’s global upstream Lamar McKay, chief executive, Upstream Download PDF  
11 June 2013 Exploration to 2050 Mike Daly, executive vice president, exploration Download PDF  
12 June 2013 BP Statistical Review of World Energy 2013 Bob Dudley, group chief executive Download PDF  
12 June 2013 BP Statistical Review of World Energy 2013 Christof Rühl, group chief economist Download PDF  
18 June 2013 Piper 25 conference Aberdeen Bob Fryar, executive vice president, safety and operational risk Download PDF  
12 September 2013 Certainties and surprises – the unfolding 21st century energy story Bob Dudley, group chief executive Download PDF  
17 September 2013 Delivering energy in the 21st century energy: Context, challenges and choices Bob Dudley, group chief executive Download PDF  
23 September 2013 Future trends in global oil and gas exploration Dr. Michael C. Daly, executive vice president, exploration Download PDF  
18 October 2013 The energy roadmap — setting the direction for 21st century energy Dev Sanyal, executive vice president and group chief of staff Download PDF  
19 October 2013 Bob Dudley addresses the Third Convocation Bob Dudley, group chief executive Download PDF  
07 November 2013 The role of networks in a global business Dev Sanyal, executive vice president and group chief of staff Download PDF  
14 November 2013 From energy crisis to energy security Bob Dudley, group chief executive Download PDF  
19 November 2013 Canada Europe Energy Summit Bob Dudley, group chief executive Download PDF  
28 November 2013 The changing global energy landscape – prospects for Arctic oil and gas Dev Sanyal, executive vice president and group chief of staff Download PDF  
29 November 2013 Energy for Europe – time to reflect Iain Conn, group managing director and chief executive Downstream Download PDF  
09 December 2013 Nobel Dialogue Week – energy scenarios and timescales Carl-Henric Svanberg, chairman Download PDF  
17 December 2013 Shah Deniz 2 - signing ceremony address Bob Dudley, group chief executive Download PDF  
2014
Date Title Speaker Download link
January 2014 BP Energy Outlook 2035 Bob Dudley, group chief executive Download PDF  
January 2014 A world scale gas value chain, breaking ground on the southern gas corridor to Europe Al Cook, vice president, Shah Deniz Development Download PDF  
05 February 2014 India’s energy dilemma – policy, technology, partnerships and the way forward Dev Sanyal, executive vice president and group chief of staff Download PDF  
17 February 2014 International Petroleum Week 2014 David Eyton, group head of technology Download PDF  
06 March 2014 British Museum exhibition 'Vikings: life and legend' Carl-Henric Svanberg, chairman Download PDF  
21 March 2014 Investment in development: Attracting and managing international finance in developing countries Dev Sanyal, executive vice president and group chief of staff Download PDF  
25 March 2014 Energy trends and transitions in Europe Iain Conn, chief executive, Downstream Download PDF  
10 April 2014 2014 Annual General Meeting - chairman Carl-Henric Svanberg, chairman Download PDF  
10 April 2014 2014 Annual General Meeting - group chief executive Bob Dudley, group chief executive Download PDF  
05 May 2014 Will unconventional oil and gas impact deepwater developments? David Eyton, group head of technology Download PDF  
05 May 2014 Make a difference to your company Leigh-Ann Russell, vice president, global wells organisations Download PDF  
15 May 2014 Opportunities in the oil and gas sector in Ireland Bernard Looney, chief operating officer, production Download PDF  
13 June 2014 Europe’s energy crisis: pathways to a resolution Iain Conn, chief executive, Downstream Download PDF  
16 June 2014 BP Statistical Review of World Energy 2014 Bob Dudley, group chief executive Download PDF  
16 June 2014 Energy in 2013: taking stock Christof Rühl, group chief economist Download PDF  
17 June 2014 World Petroleum Congress 2014 Bob Dudley, group chief executive Download PDF  
18 June 2014 The technical edge – how science and technology will transform the way we find, produce and use energy David Eyton, group head of technology Download PDF  
03 September 2014 Remarks at the Society of Environmental Journalists Conference Geoff Morrell, senior vice president, US communications and external affairs Download PDF  
19 September 2014 Can corporations solve global problems? Dev Sanyal, executive vice president, strategy and regions Download PDF  
29 October 2014 Delivering energy and value in changing times Bob Dudley, group chief executive Download PDF  
10 November 2014 Challenges and opportunities for the next 30 years – innovation and leadership Bob Dudley, group chief executive Download PDF  
17 November 2014 Addressing Europe’s energy challenge: the role of technology Iain Conn, group managing director Download PDF  
03 December 2014 Strategic developments in the oil and gas sector Dev Sanyal, executive vice president, strategy and regions Download PDF  
11 December 2014 The factory of new knowledge Angela Strank, chief scientist Download PDF  
2015
Date Title Speaker Download link
26 January 2015 Shifting trends in Upstream technology David Eyton, group head of technology Download PDF  
26 January 2015 The unconventional opportunity Ahmed Hashmi, head of Upstream technology Download PDF  
17 February 2015 BP Energy Outlook 2035 Bob Dudley, group chief executive Download PDF  
02 March 2015 Mexican Energy Reform Summit 2015 Mexican Energy Reform Summit 2015 Download PDF  
16 April 2015 2015 Annual General Meeting: chairman Carl-Henric Svanberg, chairman Download PDF  
20 April 2015 Unconventional world, unconventional thinking Michael Townshend, regional president, BP Middle East Download PDF  
21 April 2015 Keynote address at CERAWeek conference 2015 Bob Dudley, group chief executive Download PDF  
22 April 2015 A new model for unconventional gas Ahmed Hashmi, head of Upstream technology Download PDF  
02 June 2015 Shaping the age of gas Bob Dudley, group chief executive Download PDF  
10 June 2015 Energy in 2014: after a calm comes the storm Spencer Dale, group chief economist Download PDF  
10 June 2015 BP Statistical Review of World Energy 2015 Bob Dudley, group chief executive Download PDF  
08 September 2015 New times, new challenges Bernard Looney, chief executive, Upstream Download PDF  
10 September 2015 KPMG conference on risk BP leadership Download PDF  
16 September 2015 Is natural gas the key energy for a low carbon future? Dev Sanyal, executive vice president, strategy and regions Download PDF  
11 October 2015 Future hydrocarbon resources: innovations, technology and opportunities Bob Dudley, group chief executive Download PDF  
13 October 2015 New economics of oil Spencer Dale, group chief economist Download PDF  
10 November 2015 Innovation and sustainability in a new energy world – strategies and initiatives from the IOCs Lamar McKay, chief executive, Upstream Download PDF  
23 November 2015 Energy trends, opportunities and challenges Carl-Henric Savnberg, chairman Download PDF  
24 November 2015 Energy science and technology at the frontiers Dr Angela Strank, head of Downstream technology and chief scientist Download PDF  
2016
Date Title Speaker Download link
10 February 2016 How should the industry respond to climate change challenges? Bob Dudley, group chief executive Download PDF  
10 February 2016 BP Energy Outlook - 2016 edition Bob Dudley, group chief executive Download PDF  
15 February 2016 Britain in a reformed EU Carl-Henric Savnberg, chairman Download PDF  
23 February 2016 Squeezing more from brownfields in a low oil price environment Ahmed Hashmi, head of Upstream technology Download PDF  
23 February 2016 Competitiveness, growth and technology Lamar McKay, chief executive, Upstream Download PDF  
24 February 2016 Adjusting to change Cindy Yeilding, vice president, exploration Download PDF  
02 March 2016 Establishing a strategic view for the EU refining industry Peter Mather, group vice president, Europe Download PDF  
03 March 2016 How does an international business change when its core commodity drops in price? Dev Sanyal, chief executive, alternative energy and executive vice president, regions Download PDF  
03 March 2016 The future of global energy: oil or gas? Richard Herbert, chief operating officer, exploration Download PDF  
14 April 2016 2016 Annual General Meeting: chairman Carl-Henric Savnberg, chairman Download PDF  
14 April 2016 2016 Annual General Meeting: group chief executive Bob Dudley, group chief executive Download PDF  
19 April 2016 The Paris climate agreement and the future of fossil fuels Bob Dudley, group chief executive Download PDF  
27 April 2016 Improving human capital: public and private sectors Ilya Bourtman, vice president communications and external affairs, Middle East Download PDF  
02 May 2016 The next chapter: how oil and gas companies can adapt to the new environment Bernard Looney, chief executive, Upstream Download PDF  
08 June 2016 Energy in 2015: a year of plenty Spencer Dale, group chief economist Download PDF  
08 June 2016 BP Statistical Review of World Energy 2016 Bob Dudley, group chief executive Download PDF  
21 June 2016 Technology: fuelling the future of energy Angela Strank, head of Downstream technology and chief scientist Download PDF  
23 June 2016 The Economic Club of Washington, DC Bob Dudley, group chief executive Download PDF  
29 June 2016 China and the age of gas Dev Sanyal, chief executive, alternative energy and executive vice president, regions Download PDF  
05 July 2016 Bridging the gap between current realities and future energy Dev Sanyal, chief executive, alternative energy and executive vice president, regions Download PDF  
29 July 2016 The role of communications in diversifying Oman’s economy: thoughts from a multinational energy company Ilya Bourtman, vice president, communications and external affairs, Middle East region Download PDF  
12 September 2016 KPMG International Partners Conference Brian Gilvary, chief financial officer Download PDF  
21 September 2016 Technology and innovation - fuelling the future Angela Strank, head of downstream technology and chief scientist Download PDF  
30 September 2016 After the Paris Climate Agreement - how is the world implementing it? Dev Sanyal, chief executive, alternative energy and executive vice president, regions Download PDF  
11 October 2016 World Energy Congress Bob Dudley, group chief executive Download PDF  
18 October 2016 Competitiveness, carbon, choice - embracing change Bob Dudley, group chief executive Download PDF  
20 October 2016 Journées Annuelles des Hydrocarbures Dev Sanyal, chief executive, alternative energy and executive vice president, regions Download PDF  
04 November 2016 The Oil and Gas Climate Initiative event Bob Dudley, group chief executive Download PDF  
07 November 2016 Global Business Leaders - World Oil Outlook Bob Dudley, group chief executive Download PDF  
10 November 2016 Recognising talented young technologists Brian Gilvary, chief financial officer Download PDF  
05 December 2016 Back to the future: electric vehicles and oil demand Spencer Dale, BP group chief economist and Thomas D Smith, BP global oil market economist Download PDF  
2017
Date Title Speaker Download link
23 January 2017 Trinidad and Tobago Energy Conference - keynote address Bernard Looney, chief executive, Upstream Download PDF  
25 January 2017 BP Energy Outlook - 2017 edition Bob Dudley, group chief executive Download PDF  
22 February 2017 Bernard Looney IP Week - keynote address Bernard Looney, chief executive, Upstream Download PDF  
07 March 2017 Getting back to growth Bernard Looney, chief executive, Upstream Download PDF  
24 March 2017 German Marshall Fund Brussels Forum Dev Sanyal, chief executive, alternative energy and executive vice president, regions Download PDF  
27 April 2017 Oil/gas and alternative energies - antagonism or peaceful coexistence? Dev Sanyal, chief executive, alternative energy and executive vice president, regions Download PDF  
04 May 2017 Mauritania and Senegal’s new offshore opportunities Bernard Looney, chief executive, Upstream Download PDF  
17 May 2017 2017 Annual General Meeting: group chief executive Bob Dudley, group chief executive Download PDF  
17 May 2017 2017 Annual General Meeting: chairman Carl-Henric Svanberg, chairman Download PDF  
31 May 2017 The path to a responsible and sustainable energy future Lamar McKay, deputy group chief executive Download PDF  
13 June 2017 Energy in 2016: short-run adjustments and long-run transition Spencer Dale, group chief economist Download PDF  
13 June 2017 BP Statistical Review of World Energy 2017 Lamar McKay, deputy group chief executive Download PDF  
10 July 2017 The industry’s response to the Paris declaration Dev Sanyal, chief executive, alternative energy and executive vice president, regions Download PDF  
11 July 2017 India’s new exploration and production paradigm Bob Dudley, group chief executive Download PDF  
11 July 2017 Strategies for refining and petrochemicals Tufan Erginbilgic, chief executive, Downstream Download PDF  
12 July 2017 Taking leadership for responsible operations Bob Dudley, group chief executive Download PDF  
05 September 2017 New realities - re-inventing our industry Bob Dudley, group chief executive Download PDF  
14 September 2017 Modernising our industry Bernard Looney, chief executive, Upstream Download PDF  
03 October 2017 The connected upstream Gordon Birrell, chief operating officer production, transformation and carbon Download PDF  
13 October 2017 Delivering more energy with fewer emissions Dev Sanyal, chief executive, alternative energy and executive vice president, regions Download PDF  
15 October 2017 Shaping the energy future: integration and diversification Bernard Looney, chief executive, Upstream Download PDF  
16 October 2017 Steps to advance the energy transition Brian Gilvary, chief financial officer Download PDF  
18 October 2017 Advancing the energy transition Bob Dudley, group chief executive Download PDF  
27 October 2017 Exploration and production strategies to achieve success in a low oil price scenario Bernard Looney, chief executive, Upstream Download PDF  
03 November 2017 Shaping the next phase of the energy transition Brian Gilvary, chief financial officer Download PDF  
13 November 2017 Advancing the energy transition through innovation Dev Sanyal, chief executive, alternative energy and executive vice president, regions Download PDF  
14 November 2017 Driving synergies, unlocking value and enabling smart growth across the value chain Bernard Looney, chief executive, Upstream Download PDF  
14 November 2017 Driving growth - pioneering strategies and breaking boundaries for global success Bob Dudley, group chief executive Download PDF  
14 November 2017 ADIPEC panel - opening remarks Brian Gilvary, chief financial officer Download PDF  
19 December 2017 Digitally enabled Bernard Looney, chief executive, Upstream Download PDF  
2018
Date Title Speaker Download link
22 January 2018 Confronting the new energy reality for gas Fuzzy Bitar, head of Upstream Download PDF  
26 January 2018 Accelerating sustainable energy innovation Dev Sanyal, chief executive, alternative energy and executive vice president, regions Download PDF  
30 January 2018 Collaborating for competitiveness – how new challenges demand deeper partnerships Bernard Looney, chief executive, Upstream Download PDF  
20 February 2018 New challenges, new priorities, new choices Bob Dudley, group chief executive Download PDF  
20 February 2018 BP Energy Outlook – 2018 edition Bob Dudley, group chief executive Download PDF  
21 February 2018 Diversifying for the future energy landscape Dev Sanyal, chief executive, alternative energy and executive vice president, regions Download PDF  
22 February 2018 A bright future Bernard Looney, chief executive, Upstream Download PDF  
06 March 2018 CERAWeek 2018 Bob Dudley, group chief executive Download PDF  
10 March 2018 Energy and climate policy: searching for the balance Dev Sanyal, chief executive, alternative energy and executive vice president, regions Download PDF  
10 March 2018 Revisiting global alliances and power conclusions Dev Sanyal, chief executive, alternative energy and executive vice president, regions Download PDF  
15 March 2018 BP Technology Outlook 2018 David Eyton, group head of technology Download PDF  
10 April 2018 Bloomberg New Energy Finance – in conversation with Brian Gilvary Brian Gilvary, chief financial officer Download PDF  
10 April 2018 Perspectives for the future Bernard Looney, CEO Upstream Download PDF  
16 April 2018 Advancing the energy transition launch Bob Dudley, group chief executive Download PDF  
17 April 2018 Meeting the dual challenge whilst ensuring energy remains affordable Dev Sanyal, chief executive, alternative energy and executive vice president, regions Download PDF  
24 April 2018 Shaping the future energy landscape Bob Dudley, group chief executive Download PDF  
24 April 2018 Action in the field Gordon Birrell, chief operating officer, production, transformation and carbon Download PDF  
01 May 2018 Brian Gilvary in conversation with Bloomberg and CNBC Brian Gilvary, chief financial officer Download PDF  
21 May 2018 2018 Annual General Meeting: group chief executive Bob Dudley, group chief executive Download PDF  
21 May 2018 2018 Annual General Meeting: chairman Carl-Henric Svanberg, chairman Download PDF  
13 June 2018 BP Statistical Review of World Energy 2018 Bob Dudley, group chief executive Download PDF  
13 June 2018 Energy in 2017 Spencer Dale, group chief economist Download PDF  
14 June 2018 FT Energy Transition Summit remarks Brian Gilvary, chief financial officer Download PDF  
26 June 2018 The biggest challenges and opportunities facing the global gas industry Bob Dudley, group chief executive Download PDF  
28 June 2018 Bernard Looney at the World Gas Conference Bernard Looney, chief executive, Upstream Download PDF  
04 September 2018 Bernard Looney at the Barclays Power and Energy Conference Bernard Looney, chief executive, Upstream Download PDF  
25 September 2018 New energy opportunities in Africa Bernard Looney, chief executive, Upstream Download PDF  
09 October 2018 Petroleum Executive of the Year acceptance speech Bob Dudley, group chief executive Download PDF  
10 October 2018 Oil & Money 2018 – Petroleum Executive of the Year keynote speech Bob Dudley, group chief executive Download PDF  
15 October 2018 Low-carbon and sustainable energy solutions for India Dev Sanyal, chief executive, alternative energy and executive vice president, regions Download PDF  
18 October 2018 Business for good - advancing the energy transition Bob Dudley, group chief executive Download PDF  
05 November 2018 BP: Investing in a cleaner, better energy future Brian Gilvary, chief financial officer Download PDF  
2019
Date Title Speaker Download link
23 January 2019 The World Economic Forum remarks for the Coalitions for Sustainable Energy Innovation Funding panel Dev Sanyal, chief executive alternative energy Download PDF  
28 January 2019 Embracing change, advancing energy, strengthening our partnership Gordon Birrell, chief operating officer production, transformation and carbon Download PDF  
14 February 2019 BP Energy Outlook – 2019 edition Bob Dudley, group chief executive Download PDF  
26 February 2019 Fit for the future Bob Dudley, group chief executive Download PDF  
27 February 2019 Taking a 4D approach to the dual challenge Dev Sanyal, chief executive alternative energy Download PDF  
12 March 2019 Progressive pragmatism: pathways to a common goal Bob Dudley, group chief executive Download PDF  
23 March 2019 Advancing Low Carbon Helge Lund, chairman Download PDF  
03 April 2019 Unlocking the decarbonizing potential of gas Bob Dudley, group chief executive Download PDF  
09 May 2019 Future of mobility: the role for high-power charging Tufan Erginbilgic, chief executive Download PDF  
15 May 2019 A maritime strategy for the UK – by default or design? Brian Gilvary, chief financial officer Download PDF  
21 May 2019 2019 Annual General Meeting: chairman Helge Lund, chairman Download PDF  
21 May 2019 2019 Annual General Meeting: group chief executive Bob Dudley, group chief executive Download PDF  
11 June 2019 BP Statistical Review 2019 launch event Bob Dudley, group chief executive Download PDF  
11 June 2019 Energy in 2018: an unsustainable path Spencer Dale, group chief economist Download PDF  
20 June 2019 Weaving the ‘Golden Thread’ of sustainable energy Dev Sanyal, chief executive of alternative energy and executive vice president, regions Download PDF  
28 June 2019 The EU’s Energy Security Risks Dev Sanyal, chief executive of alternative energy and executive vice president, regions Download PDF  
16 July 2019 Getting to net zero Bob Dudley, group chief executive Download PDF  
18 July 2019 Advancing the energy transition – possibilities everywhere Dame Angela Strank, BP chief scientist and head of technology, downstream Download PDF  
19 July 2019 How business is advancing the energy transition Brian Gilvary, BP chief financial officer Download PDF  
02 September 2019 Oil and gas: changing for the future Bernard Looney, chief executive, Upstream  Download PDF  
10 September 2019 Lubricating the future of energy through trade Dev Sanyal, chief executive of alternative energy and executive vice president, regions Download PDF  
17 September 2019 Open for the future Bernard Looney, chief executive, Upstream Download PDF  
09 October 2019 Gas in a net-zero energy system Bob Dudley, group chief executive Download PDF  
18 October 2019 Building on the past; embracing the future Dev Sanyal, chief executive of alternative energy and executive vice president, regions Download PDF  
23 October 2019 Energy: haves and have nots Spencer Dale, group chief economist Download PDF  
07 November 2019 On the move Tufan Erginbilgic, chief executive, Downstream Download PDF  
21 November 2019 Climate change, my daughter and me Fuzzy Bitar, IOGP chair and head of BP Upstream executive office Download PDF  
Sign up to receive news, press releases and speeches direct to your inbox
Register now