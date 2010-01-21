|Date
|Title
|Speaker
|Download link
|21 January 2010
|Russia and the energy world: challenges of the new decade
|Tony Hayward, group chief executive
|Download PDF
|21 January 2010
|Energy and climate policy after Copenhagen – a pragmatic response
|Iain Conn, chief executive, refining and marketing
|Download PDF
|04 February 2010
|The challenge of energy security
|Tony Hayward, group chief executive
|Download PDF
|11 February 2010
|Managing a global treasury and its challenges
|Dev Sanyal, group treasurer
|Download PDF
|15 February 2010
|BP in Rumaila
|Michael Daly, head of exploration
|Download PDF
|16 February 2010
|Copenhagen – end of the beginning
|Iain Conn, chief executive, refining and marketing
|Download PDF
|08 March 2010
|The frontiers of the energy industry and BP’s distinctive role
|Andy Inglis, head of exploration and production
|Download PDF
|22 March 2010
|IOCs: a strategy for growth
|Andy Inglis, chief executive officer, exploration and production
|Download PDF
|22 March 2010
|Intelligent energy comes of age
|Doug Suttles, chief operating officer, exploration and production
|Download PDF
|23 March 2010
|Energy security through diversity
|Tony Hayward, group chief executive
|Download PDF
|24 March 2010
|Making intelligent energy happen
|Bernard Looney, managing director, BP North Sea
|Download PDF
|14 April 2010
|BP Annual General Meeting - chairman
|Carl-Henric Svanberg, chairman
|Download PDF
|14 April 2010
|BP Annual General Meeting - group chief executive
|Tony Hayward, group chief executive
|Download PDF
|19 April 2010
|Governance, innovation and service delivery
|David Eyton, group head of research and technology and Reyad Fezzani, chief executive officer, BP Solar
|Download PDF
|06 May 2010
|Speech at the Chief Executives’ Club of Boston
|Bob Dudley, group chief executive
|Download PDF
|07 June 2010
|Barrier island press conference speech
|Bob Dudley, group chief executive
|Download PDF
|22 June 2010
|Key roles and responsibilities of IOCs in an age of uncertainty
|Steve Westwell, executive vice president, strategy and integration
|Download PDF
|28 June 2010
|Towards the energy future – a pragmatic vision
|Iain Conn, chief executive, refining and marketing
|Download PDF
|28 August 2010
|BP is in the Gulf to stay
|Bob Dudley, group chief executive
|Download PDF
|15 September 2010
|Opening statement to House of Commons Select Committee on energy and climate change
|Tony Hayward, group chief executive
|Download PDF
|22 September 2010
|Subsea Containment Summit remarks
|Andy Inglis, BP chief executive officer, exploration and production
|Download PDF
|05 October 2010
|Energy for the future – finding the right direction
|Steve Westwell, executive vice president, strategy and integration
|Download PDF
|22 October 2010
|Speech to US fuel marketers
|Bob Dudley, group chief executive
|Download PDF
|25 October 2010
|CBI annual conference speech
|Bob Dudley, group chief executive
|Download PDF
|16 November 2010
|Engineering the right future
|Iain Conn, chief executive, refining and marketing
|Download PDF
|Date
|Title
|Speaker
|Download link
|19 January 2011
|Energy Outlook 2030
|Bob Dudley, group chief executive
|Download PDF
|07 March 2011
|New era, new responsibilities
|Bob Dudley, group chief executive
|Download PDF
|24 March 2011
|Low carbon energy and climate change
|Steve Westwell, executive vice president, strategy & integration
|Download PDF
|28 March 2011
|Strengthening safety, restoring trust, building value
|Lamar McKay, chief executive, Gulf Coast Restoration Organization
|Download PDF
|29 March 2011
|European energy – global choices
|Iain Conn, chief executive, refining and marketing
|Download PDF
|01 April 2011
|Engineering challenges at the energy frontiers
|Bob Dudley, group chief executive
|Download PDF
|14 April 2011
|2011 Annual General Meeting - group chief executive
|Bob Dudley, group chief executive
|Download PDF
|14 April 2011
|2011 Annual General Meeting - chairman
|Carl-Henric Svanberg, chairman
|Download PDF
|03 May 2011
|Learning lessons, looking forward: BP and the future of the deep water
|Lamar McKay, chief executive, Gulf Coast Restoration Organization
|Download PDF
|24 May 2011
|China’s energy future
|Bob Dudley, group chief executive
|Download PDF
|21 June 2011
|A corporate perspective on world energy
|Carl-Henric Svanberg, chairman
|Download PDF
|22 June 2011
|Bob Dudley speech to the World National Oil Companies Congress
|Bob Dudley, group chief executive
|Download PDF
|23 June 2011
|The potential of renewables
|Philip New, vice president, BP Biofuels
|Download PDF
|06 September 2011
|Barclays capital conference keynote presentation
|Bob Dudley, group chief executive
|Download PDF
|21 September 2011
|Renewable Energy Technology Conference
|Katrina Landis, general vice president, Alternative Energy
|Download PDF
|26 September 2011
|Significant discoveries of the 21st century – presentation abstract
|Mike Daly, executive vice president, exploration
|Download PDF
|13 October 2011
|How crisis can shape the treasury for tomorrow's risks and opportunities
|Dev Sanyal, executive vice president and group chief of staff
|Download PDF
|13 October 2011
|Event to mark the UK Government's approval for the second phase of development of the Clair field
|Bob Dudley, group chief executive
|Download PDF
|27 October 2011
|The future of mobility. Global challenges, pragmatic solutions
|Iain Conn, chief executive, refining and marketing
|Download PDF
|31 October 2011
|Partnering for global growth – the Indian Ocean and Pacific Rim – fastest growing markets
|Carl-Henric Svanberg, chairman
|Download PDF
|05 December 2011
|The exploration imperative
|Bob Dudley, group chief executive
|Download PDF
|Date
|Title
|Speaker
|Download link
|13 January 2012
|A safer, stronger BP: our quest to earn back America’s trust
|Bob Dudley, group chief executive
|Download PDF
|18 January 2012
|Energy Outlook 2030
|Bob Dudley, group chief executive
|Download PDF
|22 February 2012
|Playing to our strengths
|Bob Dudley, group chief executive
|Download PDF
|16 April 2012
|The global energy challenge
|Dev Sanyal, executive vice president and group chief of staff
|Download PDF
|25 April 2012
|The 3 R’s of workplace empowerment
|Katrina Landis, chief executive officer, BP Alternative Energy
|Download PDF
|30 April 2012
|Managing risk and building value in the next decade
|Bernard Looney, executive vice president, developments
|Download PDF
|04 May 2012
|Dealing with the unexpected: BP’s black swan experience
|Dev Sanyal, executive vice president and group chief of staff
|Download PDF
|23 May 2012
|Natural gas, Azerbaijan and Europe
|Iain Conn, chief executive, refining and marketing
|Download PDF
|12 June 2012
|BP Statistical Review of World Energy 2012
|Bob Dudley, group chief executive
|Download PDF
|21 June 2012
|Key technologies for finding and developing deepwater resources
|Mike Daly, executive vice president, exploration
|Download PDF
|25 June 2012
|The Arctic – a future licence to operate
|Mike Daly, executive vice president, exploration
|Download PDF
|13 July 2012
|Ohio, BP, and the energy future
|Bob Dudley, group chief executive
|Download PDF
|10 September 2012
|Speech to the Chinese Academy of Engineering
|David Eyton, group head of technology
|Download PDF
|19 September 2012
|Perspectives on the challenges facing super-majors
|Dev Sanyal, executive vice president and group chief of staff
|Download PDF
|19 October 2012
|Safety and operational risk: progress and perspectives
|Richard Morrison, vice president – global deepwater response
|Download PDF
|30 October 2012
|Busting dogmas, building brains: creating opportunity and solving challenges through technology, teamwor and know-how
|Cindy Yeilding, vice president - GOM exploration
|Download PDF
|11 November 2012
|New times, new thinking
|Bob Dudley, group chief executive
|Download PDF
|13 November 2012
|Harvard Kennedy School – facing the energy challenge
|Carl-Henric Svanberg, chairman
|Download PDF
|22 November 2012
|Obtaining a social licence to operate – a challenge for the industry
|Dev Sanyal, executive vice president and group chief of staff
|Download PDF
|Date
|Title
|Speaker
|Download link
|January 2013
|Energy Outlook 2013 opening remarks
|Bob Dudley, group chief executive
|Download PDF
|06 March 2013
|Challenging opportunities: the US, Russia and the world’s energy
|Bob Dudley, group chief executive
|Download PDF
|13 March 2013
|Innovation, adversity and resilience
|Philip New, CEO, Alternative Energy
|Download PDF
|14 March 2013
|Getting energy right
|Dev Sanyal, executive vice president and group chief of staff
|Download PDF
|11 April 2013
|2013 Annual General Meeting - group chief executive
|Bob Dudley, group chief executive
|Download PDF
|11 April 2013
|2013 Annual General Meeting - chairman
|Carl-Henric Svanberg, chairman
|Download PDF
|06 May 2013
|Unlocking the future: BP’s global upstream
|Lamar McKay, chief executive, Upstream
|Download PDF
|11 June 2013
|Exploration to 2050
|Mike Daly, executive vice president, exploration
|Download PDF
|12 June 2013
|BP Statistical Review of World Energy 2013
|Bob Dudley, group chief executive
|Download PDF
|12 June 2013
|BP Statistical Review of World Energy 2013
|Christof Rühl, group chief economist
|Download PDF
|18 June 2013
|Piper 25 conference Aberdeen
|Bob Fryar, executive vice president, safety and operational risk
|Download PDF
|12 September 2013
|Certainties and surprises – the unfolding 21st century energy story
|Bob Dudley, group chief executive
|Download PDF
|17 September 2013
|Delivering energy in the 21st century energy: Context, challenges and choices
|Bob Dudley, group chief executive
|Download PDF
|23 September 2013
|Future trends in global oil and gas exploration
|Dr. Michael C. Daly, executive vice president, exploration
|Download PDF
|18 October 2013
|The energy roadmap — setting the direction for 21st century energy
|Dev Sanyal, executive vice president and group chief of staff
|Download PDF
|19 October 2013
|Bob Dudley addresses the Third Convocation
|Bob Dudley, group chief executive
|Download PDF
|07 November 2013
|The role of networks in a global business
|Dev Sanyal, executive vice president and group chief of staff
|Download PDF
|14 November 2013
|From energy crisis to energy security
|Bob Dudley, group chief executive
|Download PDF
|19 November 2013
|Canada Europe Energy Summit
|Bob Dudley, group chief executive
|Download PDF
|28 November 2013
|The changing global energy landscape – prospects for Arctic oil and gas
|Dev Sanyal, executive vice president and group chief of staff
|Download PDF
|29 November 2013
|Energy for Europe – time to reflect
|Iain Conn, group managing director and chief executive Downstream
|Download PDF
|09 December 2013
|Nobel Dialogue Week – energy scenarios and timescales
|Carl-Henric Svanberg, chairman
|Download PDF
|17 December 2013
|Shah Deniz 2 - signing ceremony address
|Bob Dudley, group chief executive
|Download PDF
|Date
|Title
|Speaker
|Download link
|January 2014
|BP Energy Outlook 2035
|Bob Dudley, group chief executive
|Download PDF
|January 2014
|A world scale gas value chain, breaking ground on the southern gas corridor to Europe
|Al Cook, vice president, Shah Deniz Development
|Download PDF
|05 February 2014
|India’s energy dilemma – policy, technology, partnerships and the way forward
|Dev Sanyal, executive vice president and group chief of staff
|Download PDF
|17 February 2014
|International Petroleum Week 2014
|David Eyton, group head of technology
|Download PDF
|06 March 2014
|British Museum exhibition 'Vikings: life and legend'
|Carl-Henric Svanberg, chairman
|Download PDF
|21 March 2014
|Investment in development: Attracting and managing international finance in developing countries
|Dev Sanyal, executive vice president and group chief of staff
|Download PDF
|25 March 2014
|Energy trends and transitions in Europe
|Iain Conn, chief executive, Downstream
|Download PDF
|10 April 2014
|2014 Annual General Meeting - chairman
|Carl-Henric Svanberg, chairman
|Download PDF
|10 April 2014
|2014 Annual General Meeting - group chief executive
|Bob Dudley, group chief executive
|Download PDF
|05 May 2014
|Will unconventional oil and gas impact deepwater developments?
|David Eyton, group head of technology
|Download PDF
|05 May 2014
|Make a difference to your company
|Leigh-Ann Russell, vice president, global wells organisations
|Download PDF
|15 May 2014
|Opportunities in the oil and gas sector in Ireland
|Bernard Looney, chief operating officer, production
|Download PDF
|13 June 2014
|Europe’s energy crisis: pathways to a resolution
|Iain Conn, chief executive, Downstream
|Download PDF
|16 June 2014
|BP Statistical Review of World Energy 2014
|Bob Dudley, group chief executive
|Download PDF
|16 June 2014
|Energy in 2013: taking stock
|Christof Rühl, group chief economist
|Download PDF
|17 June 2014
|World Petroleum Congress 2014
|Bob Dudley, group chief executive
|Download PDF
|18 June 2014
|The technical edge – how science and technology will transform the way we find, produce and use energy
|David Eyton, group head of technology
|Download PDF
|03 September 2014
|Remarks at the Society of Environmental Journalists Conference
|Geoff Morrell, senior vice president, US communications and external affairs
|Download PDF
|19 September 2014
|Can corporations solve global problems?
|Dev Sanyal, executive vice president, strategy and regions
|Download PDF
|29 October 2014
|Delivering energy and value in changing times
|Bob Dudley, group chief executive
|Download PDF
|10 November 2014
|Challenges and opportunities for the next 30 years – innovation and leadership
|Bob Dudley, group chief executive
|Download PDF
|17 November 2014
|Addressing Europe’s energy challenge: the role of technology
|Iain Conn, group managing director
|Download PDF
|03 December 2014
|Strategic developments in the oil and gas sector
|Dev Sanyal, executive vice president, strategy and regions
|Download PDF
|11 December 2014
|The factory of new knowledge
|Angela Strank, chief scientist
|Download PDF
|Date
|Title
|Speaker
|Download link
|26 January 2015
|Shifting trends in Upstream technology
|David Eyton, group head of technology
|Download PDF
|26 January 2015
|The unconventional opportunity
|Ahmed Hashmi, head of Upstream technology
|Download PDF
|17 February 2015
|BP Energy Outlook 2035
|Bob Dudley, group chief executive
|Download PDF
|02 March 2015
|Mexican Energy Reform Summit 2015
|Mexican Energy Reform Summit 2015
|Download PDF
|16 April 2015
|2015 Annual General Meeting: chairman
|Carl-Henric Svanberg, chairman
|Download PDF
|20 April 2015
|Unconventional world, unconventional thinking
|Michael Townshend, regional president, BP Middle East
|Download PDF
|21 April 2015
|Keynote address at CERAWeek conference 2015
|Bob Dudley, group chief executive
|Download PDF
|22 April 2015
|A new model for unconventional gas
|Ahmed Hashmi, head of Upstream technology
|Download PDF
|02 June 2015
|Shaping the age of gas
|Bob Dudley, group chief executive
|Download PDF
|10 June 2015
|Energy in 2014: after a calm comes the storm
|Spencer Dale, group chief economist
|Download PDF
|10 June 2015
|BP Statistical Review of World Energy 2015
|Bob Dudley, group chief executive
|Download PDF
|08 September 2015
|New times, new challenges
|Bernard Looney, chief executive, Upstream
|Download PDF
|10 September 2015
|KPMG conference on risk
|BP leadership
|Download PDF
|16 September 2015
|Is natural gas the key energy for a low carbon future?
|Dev Sanyal, executive vice president, strategy and regions
|Download PDF
|11 October 2015
|Future hydrocarbon resources: innovations, technology and opportunities
|Bob Dudley, group chief executive
|Download PDF
|13 October 2015
|New economics of oil
|Spencer Dale, group chief economist
|Download PDF
|10 November 2015
|Innovation and sustainability in a new energy world – strategies and initiatives from the IOCs
|Lamar McKay, chief executive, Upstream
|Download PDF
|23 November 2015
|Energy trends, opportunities and challenges
|Carl-Henric Savnberg, chairman
|Download PDF
|24 November 2015
|Energy science and technology at the frontiers
|Dr Angela Strank, head of Downstream technology and chief scientist
|Download PDF
|Date
|Title
|Speaker
|Download link
|10 February 2016
|How should the industry respond to climate change challenges?
|Bob Dudley, group chief executive
|Download PDF
|10 February 2016
|BP Energy Outlook - 2016 edition
|Bob Dudley, group chief executive
|Download PDF
|15 February 2016
|Britain in a reformed EU
|Carl-Henric Savnberg, chairman
|Download PDF
|23 February 2016
|Squeezing more from brownfields in a low oil price environment
|Ahmed Hashmi, head of Upstream technology
|Download PDF
|23 February 2016
|Competitiveness, growth and technology
|Lamar McKay, chief executive, Upstream
|Download PDF
|24 February 2016
|Adjusting to change
|Cindy Yeilding, vice president, exploration
|Download PDF
|02 March 2016
|Establishing a strategic view for the EU refining industry
|Peter Mather, group vice president, Europe
|Download PDF
|03 March 2016
|How does an international business change when its core commodity drops in price?
|Dev Sanyal, chief executive, alternative energy and executive vice president, regions
|Download PDF
|03 March 2016
|The future of global energy: oil or gas?
|Richard Herbert, chief operating officer, exploration
|Download PDF
|14 April 2016
|2016 Annual General Meeting: chairman
|Carl-Henric Savnberg, chairman
|Download PDF
|14 April 2016
|2016 Annual General Meeting: group chief executive
|Bob Dudley, group chief executive
|Download PDF
|19 April 2016
|The Paris climate agreement and the future of fossil fuels
|Bob Dudley, group chief executive
|Download PDF
|27 April 2016
|Improving human capital: public and private sectors
|Ilya Bourtman, vice president communications and external affairs, Middle East
|Download PDF
|02 May 2016
|The next chapter: how oil and gas companies can adapt to the new environment
|Bernard Looney, chief executive, Upstream
|Download PDF
|08 June 2016
|Energy in 2015: a year of plenty
|Spencer Dale, group chief economist
|Download PDF
|08 June 2016
|BP Statistical Review of World Energy 2016
|Bob Dudley, group chief executive
|Download PDF
|21 June 2016
|Technology: fuelling the future of energy
|Angela Strank, head of Downstream technology and chief scientist
|Download PDF
|23 June 2016
|The Economic Club of Washington, DC
|Bob Dudley, group chief executive
|Download PDF
|29 June 2016
|China and the age of gas
|Dev Sanyal, chief executive, alternative energy and executive vice president, regions
|Download PDF
|05 July 2016
|Bridging the gap between current realities and future energy
|Dev Sanyal, chief executive, alternative energy and executive vice president, regions
|Download PDF
|29 July 2016
|The role of communications in diversifying Oman’s economy: thoughts from a multinational energy company
|Ilya Bourtman, vice president, communications and external affairs, Middle East region
|Download PDF
|12 September 2016
|KPMG International Partners Conference
|Brian Gilvary, chief financial officer
|Download PDF
|21 September 2016
|Technology and innovation - fuelling the future
|Angela Strank, head of downstream technology and chief scientist
|Download PDF
|30 September 2016
|After the Paris Climate Agreement - how is the world implementing it?
|Dev Sanyal, chief executive, alternative energy and executive vice president, regions
|Download PDF
|11 October 2016
|World Energy Congress
|Bob Dudley, group chief executive
|Download PDF
|18 October 2016
|Competitiveness, carbon, choice - embracing change
|Bob Dudley, group chief executive
|Download PDF
|20 October 2016
|Journées Annuelles des Hydrocarbures
|Dev Sanyal, chief executive, alternative energy and executive vice president, regions
|Download PDF
|04 November 2016
|The Oil and Gas Climate Initiative event
|Bob Dudley, group chief executive
|Download PDF
|07 November 2016
|Global Business Leaders - World Oil Outlook
|Bob Dudley, group chief executive
|Download PDF
|10 November 2016
|Recognising talented young technologists
|Brian Gilvary, chief financial officer
|Download PDF
|05 December 2016
|Back to the future: electric vehicles and oil demand
|Spencer Dale, BP group chief economist and Thomas D Smith, BP global oil market economist
|Download PDF
|Date
|Title
|Speaker
|Download link
|23 January 2017
|Trinidad and Tobago Energy Conference - keynote address
|Bernard Looney, chief executive, Upstream
|Download PDF
|25 January 2017
|BP Energy Outlook - 2017 edition
|Bob Dudley, group chief executive
|Download PDF
|22 February 2017
|Bernard Looney IP Week - keynote address
|Bernard Looney, chief executive, Upstream
|Download PDF
|07 March 2017
|Getting back to growth
|Bernard Looney, chief executive, Upstream
|Download PDF
|24 March 2017
|German Marshall Fund Brussels Forum
|Dev Sanyal, chief executive, alternative energy and executive vice president, regions
|Download PDF
|27 April 2017
|Oil/gas and alternative energies - antagonism or peaceful coexistence?
|Dev Sanyal, chief executive, alternative energy and executive vice president, regions
|Download PDF
|04 May 2017
|Mauritania and Senegal’s new offshore opportunities
|Bernard Looney, chief executive, Upstream
|Download PDF
|17 May 2017
|2017 Annual General Meeting: group chief executive
|Bob Dudley, group chief executive
|Download PDF
|17 May 2017
|2017 Annual General Meeting: chairman
|Carl-Henric Svanberg, chairman
|Download PDF
|31 May 2017
|The path to a responsible and sustainable energy future
|Lamar McKay, deputy group chief executive
|Download PDF
|13 June 2017
|Energy in 2016: short-run adjustments and long-run transition
|Spencer Dale, group chief economist
|Download PDF
|13 June 2017
|BP Statistical Review of World Energy 2017
|Lamar McKay, deputy group chief executive
|Download PDF
|10 July 2017
|The industry’s response to the Paris declaration
|Dev Sanyal, chief executive, alternative energy and executive vice president, regions
|Download PDF
|11 July 2017
|India’s new exploration and production paradigm
|Bob Dudley, group chief executive
|Download PDF
|11 July 2017
|Strategies for refining and petrochemicals
|Tufan Erginbilgic, chief executive, Downstream
|Download PDF
|12 July 2017
|Taking leadership for responsible operations
|Bob Dudley, group chief executive
|Download PDF
|05 September 2017
|New realities - re-inventing our industry
|Bob Dudley, group chief executive
|Download PDF
|14 September 2017
|Modernising our industry
|Bernard Looney, chief executive, Upstream
|Download PDF
|03 October 2017
|The connected upstream
|Gordon Birrell, chief operating officer production, transformation and carbon
|Download PDF
|13 October 2017
|Delivering more energy with fewer emissions
|Dev Sanyal, chief executive, alternative energy and executive vice president, regions
|Download PDF
|15 October 2017
|Shaping the energy future: integration and diversification
|Bernard Looney, chief executive, Upstream
|Download PDF
|16 October 2017
|Steps to advance the energy transition
|Brian Gilvary, chief financial officer
|Download PDF
|18 October 2017
|Advancing the energy transition
|Bob Dudley, group chief executive
|Download PDF
|27 October 2017
|Exploration and production strategies to achieve success in a low oil price scenario
|Bernard Looney, chief executive, Upstream
|Download PDF
|03 November 2017
|Shaping the next phase of the energy transition
|Brian Gilvary, chief financial officer
|Download PDF
|13 November 2017
|Advancing the energy transition through innovation
|Dev Sanyal, chief executive, alternative energy and executive vice president, regions
|Download PDF
|14 November 2017
|Driving synergies, unlocking value and enabling smart growth across the value chain
|Bernard Looney, chief executive, Upstream
|Download PDF
|14 November 2017
|Driving growth - pioneering strategies and breaking boundaries for global success
|Bob Dudley, group chief executive
|Download PDF
|14 November 2017
|ADIPEC panel - opening remarks
|Brian Gilvary, chief financial officer
|Download PDF
|19 December 2017
|Digitally enabled
|Bernard Looney, chief executive, Upstream
|Download PDF
|Date
|Title
|Speaker
|Download link
|22 January 2018
|Confronting the new energy reality for gas
|Fuzzy Bitar, head of Upstream
|Download PDF
|26 January 2018
|Accelerating sustainable energy innovation
|Dev Sanyal, chief executive, alternative energy and executive vice president, regions
|Download PDF
|30 January 2018
|Collaborating for competitiveness – how new challenges demand deeper partnerships
|Bernard Looney, chief executive, Upstream
|Download PDF
|20 February 2018
|New challenges, new priorities, new choices
|Bob Dudley, group chief executive
|Download PDF
|20 February 2018
|BP Energy Outlook – 2018 edition
|Bob Dudley, group chief executive
|Download PDF
|21 February 2018
|Diversifying for the future energy landscape
|Dev Sanyal, chief executive, alternative energy and executive vice president, regions
|Download PDF
|22 February 2018
|A bright future
|Bernard Looney, chief executive, Upstream
|Download PDF
|06 March 2018
|CERAWeek 2018
|Bob Dudley, group chief executive
|Download PDF
|10 March 2018
|Energy and climate policy: searching for the balance
|Dev Sanyal, chief executive, alternative energy and executive vice president, regions
|Download PDF
|10 March 2018
|Revisiting global alliances and power conclusions
|Dev Sanyal, chief executive, alternative energy and executive vice president, regions
|Download PDF
|15 March 2018
|BP Technology Outlook 2018
|David Eyton, group head of technology
|Download PDF
|10 April 2018
|Bloomberg New Energy Finance – in conversation with Brian Gilvary
|Brian Gilvary, chief financial officer
|Download PDF
|10 April 2018
|Perspectives for the future
|Bernard Looney, CEO Upstream
|Download PDF
|16 April 2018
|Advancing the energy transition launch
|Bob Dudley, group chief executive
|Download PDF
|17 April 2018
|Meeting the dual challenge whilst ensuring energy remains affordable
|Dev Sanyal, chief executive, alternative energy and executive vice president, regions
|Download PDF
|24 April 2018
|Shaping the future energy landscape
|Bob Dudley, group chief executive
|Download PDF
|24 April 2018
|Action in the field
|Gordon Birrell, chief operating officer, production, transformation and carbon
|Download PDF
|01 May 2018
|Brian Gilvary in conversation with Bloomberg and CNBC
|Brian Gilvary, chief financial officer
|Download PDF
|21 May 2018
|2018 Annual General Meeting: group chief executive
|Bob Dudley, group chief executive
|Download PDF
|21 May 2018
|2018 Annual General Meeting: chairman
|Carl-Henric Svanberg, chairman
|Download PDF
|13 June 2018
|BP Statistical Review of World Energy 2018
|Bob Dudley, group chief executive
|Download PDF
|13 June 2018
|Energy in 2017
|Spencer Dale, group chief economist
|Download PDF
|14 June 2018
|FT Energy Transition Summit remarks
|Brian Gilvary, chief financial officer
|Download PDF
|26 June 2018
|The biggest challenges and opportunities facing the global gas industry
|Bob Dudley, group chief executive
|Download PDF
|28 June 2018
|Bernard Looney at the World Gas Conference
|Bernard Looney, chief executive, Upstream
|Download PDF
|04 September 2018
|Bernard Looney at the Barclays Power and Energy Conference
|Bernard Looney, chief executive, Upstream
|Download PDF
|25 September 2018
|New energy opportunities in Africa
|Bernard Looney, chief executive, Upstream
|Download PDF
|09 October 2018
|Petroleum Executive of the Year acceptance speech
|Bob Dudley, group chief executive
|Download PDF
|10 October 2018
|Oil & Money 2018 – Petroleum Executive of the Year keynote speech
|Bob Dudley, group chief executive
|Download PDF
|15 October 2018
|Low-carbon and sustainable energy solutions for India
|Dev Sanyal, chief executive, alternative energy and executive vice president, regions
|Download PDF
|18 October 2018
|Business for good - advancing the energy transition
|Bob Dudley, group chief executive
|Download PDF
|05 November 2018
|BP: Investing in a cleaner, better energy future
|Brian Gilvary, chief financial officer
|Download PDF
|Date
|Title
|Speaker
|Download link
|23 January 2019
|The World Economic Forum remarks for the Coalitions for Sustainable Energy Innovation Funding panel
|Dev Sanyal, chief executive alternative energy
|Download PDF
|28 January 2019
|Embracing change, advancing energy, strengthening our partnership
|Gordon Birrell, chief operating officer production, transformation and carbon
|Download PDF
|14 February 2019
|BP Energy Outlook – 2019 edition
|Bob Dudley, group chief executive
|Download PDF
|26 February 2019
|Fit for the future
|Bob Dudley, group chief executive
|Download PDF
|27 February 2019
|Taking a 4D approach to the dual challenge
|Dev Sanyal, chief executive alternative energy
|Download PDF
|12 March 2019
|Progressive pragmatism: pathways to a common goal
|Bob Dudley, group chief executive
|Download PDF
|23 March 2019
|Advancing Low Carbon
|Helge Lund, chairman
|Download PDF
|03 April 2019
|Unlocking the decarbonizing potential of gas
|Bob Dudley, group chief executive
|Download PDF
|09 May 2019
|Future of mobility: the role for high-power charging
|Tufan Erginbilgic, chief executive
|Download PDF
|15 May 2019
|A maritime strategy for the UK – by default or design?
|Brian Gilvary, chief financial officer
|Download PDF
|21 May 2019
|2019 Annual General Meeting: chairman
|Helge Lund, chairman
|Download PDF
|21 May 2019
|2019 Annual General Meeting: group chief executive
|Bob Dudley, group chief executive
|Download PDF
|11 June 2019
|BP Statistical Review 2019 launch event
|Bob Dudley, group chief executive
|Download PDF
|11 June 2019
|Energy in 2018: an unsustainable path
|Spencer Dale, group chief economist
|Download PDF
|20 June 2019
|Weaving the ‘Golden Thread’ of sustainable energy
|Dev Sanyal, chief executive of alternative energy and executive vice president, regions
|Download PDF
|28 June 2019
|The EU’s Energy Security Risks
|Dev Sanyal, chief executive of alternative energy and executive vice president, regions
|Download PDF
|16 July 2019
|Getting to net zero
|Bob Dudley, group chief executive
|Download PDF
|18 July 2019
|Advancing the energy transition – possibilities everywhere
|Dame Angela Strank, BP chief scientist and head of technology, downstream
|Download PDF
|19 July 2019
|How business is advancing the energy transition
|Brian Gilvary, BP chief financial officer
|Download PDF
|02 September 2019
|Oil and gas: changing for the future
|Bernard Looney, chief executive, Upstream
|Download PDF
|10 September 2019
|Lubricating the future of energy through trade
|Dev Sanyal, chief executive of alternative energy and executive vice president, regions
|Download PDF
|17 September 2019
|Open for the future
|Bernard Looney, chief executive, Upstream
|Download PDF
|09 October 2019
|Gas in a net-zero energy system
|Bob Dudley, group chief executive
|Download PDF
|18 October 2019
|Building on the past; embracing the future
|Dev Sanyal, chief executive of alternative energy and executive vice president, regions
|Download PDF
|23 October 2019
|Energy: haves and have nots
|Spencer Dale, group chief economist
|Download PDF
|07 November 2019
|On the move
|Tufan Erginbilgic, chief executive, Downstream
|Download PDF
|21 November 2019
|Climate change, my daughter and me
|Fuzzy Bitar, IOGP chair and head of BP Upstream executive office
|Download PDF