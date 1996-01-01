Press contacts

Switchboard: +44 (0)207 496 4000
David Nicholas leads bp’s central group press office team in London. While each of the team acts as primary point of contact for specific business areas, all can respond to any press enquiry. David is the main point of contact for bp group, corporate, financial and strategic issues, including low carbon activities. He has led the group press office since late 2010 and has been a member of bp’s media relations team since the early 1990s. He first joined bp as a research chemist, way back in the late 1980s.
Contact number: David: +44 (0)7831 095541
Rita joined bp in April 2018. She is the primary point of contact for gas & low carbon, innovation & engineering, production & operations and strategy, sustainability & ventures. Prior to joining the team, Rita worked as a reporter, news editor and editor on various daily and specialist publications, including Energy Voice where she was named Specialist Reporter of the Year and won Scoop of the Year for her coverage on the industry.
Contact number: Rita: +44 (0)7787 685821
Jackie joined the press team in 2021 and is the primary contact for bp customers & products, trading & shipping, and regions, cities & solutions. Jackie first joined bp in 2013 and has held a number of corporate communications roles within the business. With over a decade working in the energy sector, Jackie has also held communication roles within the telecommunications and manufacturing industries.
Contact number: Jackie: +44 (0)7919 217511
Rianne joined the press team in November 2021 and works across the different projects and campaigns that the team supports. Rianne previously worked for the NHS Counter Fraud Authority for four years as a media relations officer doing press and wider communications work.
Contact number: Rianne: +44 (0)7767 777373
Megan Baldino leads the US media affairs team for bp America and is based in the company’s Houston headquarters. She joined bp in 2018 and is the main point of contact for bp's bpx energy onshore oil and gas business, as well as for the US Gulf of Mexico and other US business activities and corporate issues. Before moving to Texas, Meg led communications for bp Alaska, held corporate communications roles in energy and the telecommunications industries, and spent more than a decade as a broadcast journalist in Alaska.