Four apps helping to grow energy production

bp has a long history of inventing and using technologies to improve the safety and efficiency of how oil and gas is discovered, produced, processed and transported. Today, that includes the use and development of cutting-edge digital tools.

AI, for example, is making it faster to design drill paths through complex rock and salt to access oil and gas. New technologies are helping to put 100 years of bp data instantly at the fingertips of bp’s wells engineers so they can make faster decisions and continue to prioritize safety. And it’s optimizing production so we can grow oil and gas output.

These technologies are making a significant impact. Between 2022 and 2024, AI and advanced analytics helped to increase bp-operated production by around 4%, and they protected around 10% more from shutdowns through monitoring and analysis.

Technologies like these are also key to delivering our next wave of growth in our oil and gas business as part of our reset strategy. Our plans include increasing investment in oil and gas production by around 20%, from around $8.5 billion in 2024 to around $10 billion a year, through 2027.

We’re planning to start up 10 new major projects by the end of 2027, and a further eight to 10 by the end of 2030. And, we are strengthening our portfolio, including accessing discovered resources in our core regions and replenishing our exploration pipeline.

Take a look at some of the top digital apps helping us to make the most of our oil and gas resources.

