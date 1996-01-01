Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks.You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Professionals
  4. Career areas
  5. Digital and technology

Digital and technology

We are thought leaders, focused on progressive projects that enhance careers and accelerate our net zero ambition
Quick links
Our business areas
Latest jobs
bp digital podcasts
What we are doing
Life@bp

Whether through UX design, analytics or strategy, your digital and technical skills will help us solve one of society’s most pressing problems: how can we provide energy to the world while being at the forefront of the sustainable energy transition?

Our business areas

Information security
VIDEOID=1_u3jcdros
We work iteratively and at speed with every area of the company to ensure designs are built with security in mind. Different business areas have different challenges, so we’re ready to mitigate risk wherever it arises. Global vendors look to us to push their thinking – so we’re always at the forefront of change.
Search jobs
Register your interest
Digital design
VIDEOID=1_vtvvk5qc
We want everyone to have a consistent, rewarding experience across our many apps, systems and digital interfaces. That’s why our six sub-disciplines constantly explore new ways to immerse users. We create for inclusivity and design for sustainability in every aspect of our work.
Search jobs
Register your interest
Digital science & innovation
VIDEOID=1_4nndkujq
Working towards a net zero future requires world-class processes. We provide leading-edge innovation via our team of experts, all working at the forefront of technology: regulating bp’s digital future in digital science, creating new opportunities in digital innovation, and trialling new tech in our digital labs.
Search jobs
Register your interest
Architecture
VIDEOID=1_vdq0jfqo
We connect every digital platform and service across the entirety of bp, from trading desks to offshore wells. We’re a collaborative discipline with a tremendous responsibility to secure, innovate and build the digital capabilities expected of a global business transitioning into a future-ready, integrated energy company.
Search jobs
Register your interest
Data & analytics
VIDEOID=1_dg0c3x5a
Our data & analytics community has a seat at every table within bp, which means we never work in silos and can accelerate high-priority projects. We measure progress and impact, improve processes, assess technology choices, and generate data-driven insights to identify new business – always mindful of our net zero goal.
Search jobs
Register your interest
Digital engineering
VIDEOID=1_8dntqw1m
Our digital engineering specialists provide innovative, custom-built or customised software and technology platforms for use inside and outside of bp. As we become an integrated energy company, our discipline is leading in the development of software, platforms and products that will advance this transition and help us deliver net zero.
Search jobs
Register your interest
Digital strategy & product leadership
VIDEOID=1_n59rqgat
Our role is to drive bp’s digital transformation across every product, portfolio and partnership. This could be creating frameworks for digital partnerships and commercialisation, encouraging agile practices, or managing the delivery of digital products. Whatever the project, we work hard to make sure digital strategy lies at its heart.
Search jobs
Register your interest

Latest jobs

Contingent workers in the UK

The expertise of our contractors (contingent workers), consultants and short-term workers is vital to help us reimagine energy for people and our planet. Build your profile and join a community where you will be able to showcase your experience and skills and apply directly to our contingent roles before they go to market.

bp digital podcasts

Sometimes serious and sometimes playful, throughout the series you’ll hear stories, insights and reflections that enlighten and inspire

Digital power consumption on the road to net zero

A conversation with bp’s principal platform engineer, Stefan Gerrard

Robots crawling everywhere

Sophia Lin and Silvia Vargas speak to your host Peter Lemke about the insights and lessons learned during a Toolkit Robotics Challenge

Hydrogen fuel of the future

Find out why this new generation of quantum stand-off hydrogen sensors will enable the new hydrogen economy

Self-driving cars are awesome

Find out what is so special about autonomy and where it could lead bp next

What we are doing

Changing the way we do business

Changing the way we do business

We hear from Leigh-Ann Russell, our EVP, innovation and engineering about bp's new 'product-led' digital model

Robotics

Robotics

bp's robot expert Elinor Doubell explains what each of these robots could do for bp. She talks about our company's journey with the technology and shares what is next

Cognitive computing

Cognitive computing

Cognitive computing really is trying to mimic the workings of the human brain. Find out more about one of the most advanced forms of AI

Digital twins

Digital twins

We’ve created digital twins of our production systems across the world. See how APEX helps us monitor and optimize our operations

Life@bp

From the people who chart our course to those who put our plans into action, bp is an exciting place to be for anyone who wants to be part of the global energy business

Related content

Digital careers for graduates

We are looking for people with a passion for technology who want to play their part in defining our digital, low-carbon future

bp software development apprenticeship UK

Enhancing your knowledge, stretching your skills and gaining real-world experience alongside some of the brightest minds in the industry

Join our Talent Community

Sign up to hear all about our career opportunities