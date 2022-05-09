Robots crawling everywhere

Site traffic information and cookies

Published:
9 May 2022

Sophia Lin and Silvia Vargas speak to your host Peter Lemke about the insights and lessons learned during a Toolkit Robotics Challenge

The next generation won’t see robotics as a novelty. They will be a common place, day-to-day element of our operations.  
 

How exactly will we use robots on our sites? In this episode, Sophia Lin and Silvia Vargas speak to your host Peter Lemke about the insights and lessons learned during a Toolkit Robotics Challenge, where five intuitive robots where deployed across bp operations for hands-on experimentation.

