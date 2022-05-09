Robots crawling everywhere

Sophia Lin and Silvia Vargas speak to your host Peter Lemke about the insights and lessons learned during a Toolkit Robotics Challenge
How exactly will we use robots on our sites? In this episode, Sophia Lin and Silvia Vargas speak to your host Peter Lemke about the insights and lessons learned during a Toolkit Robotics Challenge, where five intuitive robots where deployed across bp operations for hands-on experimentation.
We are thought leaders, focused on progressive projects that enhance careers and accelerate our net zero ambition
At our exciting Digital Hub in Pune, we are growing the digital expertise and solutions we need to meet this challenge
We plan to grow the upstream, focus the downstream and invest with discipline in transition