bp Pune Digital Hub

At bp, we are in pursuit of a net-zero planet. By creating outstanding digital solutions we firmly believe we can create a sustainable future for all. That means partnering with our businesses and their customers in emerging markets, and leveraging the strength of our networks, to provide the digital power for changing energy needs.
Being at the heart of an exceptional, integrated digital ecosystem, we want to become known for delivering excellence, simplifying the complex, transforming core operations and enabling emerging businesses. Our aim is to disrupt the status quo by incubating and realising ideas to achieve incredible digital breakthroughs and lead the way for new growth frontiers in pursuit of net-zero.
We can achieve all of this by creating an energising workplace that brings out the best in each other and invests with purpose to make a positive difference. You will be curious to excel, empowered to experiment, encouraged to push boundaries and feel enabled to progress your career, by working alongside some of the best minds, technologists, scientists, engineers and entrepreneurs in the industry.
We care about you and want you to be able to embrace your passions and continuously learn and grow. We hope to inspire and enable you, and the local community, to reimagine the future of energy. We value differences and promote inclusiveness, with emphasis on workplace wellness and a work-life balance. We not only want to be game-changing in what we do, but how we achieve it.
Both now and in the future, we have lots of exciting opportunities at our Digital Hub. Take a look below and see if there’s a role where you can join our expanding innovative team and put your career on a new, adventurous path.
