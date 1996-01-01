bp Pune Digital Hub

Site traffic information and cookies

bp is transforming to advance the global energy transition. At our exciting Digital Hub in Pune, we are growing the digital expertise and solutions we need to meet this challenge.

 

Our purpose

At bp, we are in pursuit of a net-zero planet. By creating outstanding digital solutions we firmly believe we can create a sustainable future for all. That means partnering with our businesses and their customers in emerging markets, and leveraging the strength of our networks, to provide the digital power for changing energy needs.

Our bold ambition 

Being at the heart of an exceptional, integrated digital ecosystem, we want to become known for delivering excellence, simplifying the complex, transforming core operations and enabling emerging businesses. Our aim is to disrupt the status quo by incubating and realising ideas to achieve incredible digital breakthroughs and lead the way for new growth frontiers in pursuit of net-zero. 

A dynamic place to excel

We can achieve all of this by creating an energising workplace that brings out the best in each other and invests with purpose to make a positive difference. You will be curious to excel, empowered to experiment, encouraged to push boundaries and feel enabled to progress your career, by working alongside some of the best minds, technologists, scientists, engineers and entrepreneurs in the industry. 

A connected community

We care about you and want you to be able to embrace your passions and continuously learn and grow. We hope to inspire and enable you, and the local community, to reimagine the future of energy. We value differences and promote inclusiveness, with emphasis on workplace wellness and a work-life balance. We not only want to be game-changing in what we do, but how we achieve it. 

Take the next step now…

Both now and in the future, we have lots of exciting opportunities at our Digital Hub. Take a look below and see if there’s a role where you can join our expanding innovative team and put your career on a new, adventurous path.

Join us

If you share our passion for reinvention, click below to learn more about available roles and how you can contribute to our ambition with your fresh perspective and collaborative spirit.

Data & analytics
Are you passionate about bringing together the world of data and business to drive change? Data & analytics is a cross-collaborative team of experts who build, integrate, manage and maintain intelligent data products at a rapid pace. 
Digital engineering
Excited by building, delivering and enhancing the technical platforms that power bp’s operations? Digital engineering is a team of technology and software specialists providing innovative, custom-built or customized software and technical platforms to bp colleagues and external users. 
Digital strategy & product leadership
Bold enough to operationalise digital solutions which underpin our transformation agenda? Digital strategy & product leadership plays a critical role in developing and connecting the digital strategy to architecture, embedding the digital operating model and creating resource solutions and valued partnerships, all with a relentless focus on governance and discipline consistency.
Information security
Excited by identifying and designing security solutions that make bp a cyber-resilient organisation? The Information security team builds bp’s IS products, delivery and implementation plans to rapidly detect, respond and protect the company from cyber attacks, and manage the impact. 
View available jobs

