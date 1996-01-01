From the people who chart our course to those who put our plans into action, bp is an exciting place to be for anyone who wants to be part of the global energy business
As one of the most successful energy companies in the world, with operations in over 80 countries, we are ideally placed to meet the broadest range of career aspiratio
From the people who chart our course to those who put our plans into action, bp is an exciting place to be for anyone who wants to be part of the global energy business
bp offers world-class programmes for students, graduates, interns, cadets and early years insight courses for students still in school