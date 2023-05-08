We hire and train experienced Mexican citizens of all ages and backgrounds; their energy and creativity contribute to our businesses’ and the country’s success. Our people are passionate about their professional development and they share a vision of a company that contributes to Mexico’s sustainable development and energy security. We currently employ over 250 people in our offices in Mexico City and in key locations across the country, as well as around 1,400 Manpower staff at our COCO (company owned / company operated) sites across the country.

Social investment



At bp we are committed to working with the communities where we have a presence. Over the last few years, we have focused on educational programs that offer young people the opportunity to grow professionally and to become leaders.



bp also funds scholarships for master’s degrees in the UK through the UK government’s Chevening program; scholarships to complete the last two years of high school at United World College campuses located in 15 countries around the world. We also provide English-language teacher training scholarships through the Anglo-Mexican Foundation.

Last year bp launched Target Neutral - bp’s global carbon emissions neutralization program - in Mexico.

In M&C the Target Neutral program neutralizes the 2,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions generated by bp’s gas stations in the state of Baja California by replacing old technology wood-burning stoves with new, efficient wood burning stoves that also contribute to better health conditions for residents of several rural communities.



Castrol launched its own program last year in partnership with Hyundai in Mexico, also by replacing old stove with new ones – thereby neutralizing the emissions generated by new Hyundai cars until their first maintenance services.