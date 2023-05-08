Site traffic information and cookies

There will be no new jobs posted on bp.com from 8 May 2023 while we update our application system.

Check back here after 17 May 2023 to find some great new job opportunities!

We've built a high-performing team by recognizing and valuing individual differences
We started in Singapore as an oil refining and marketing company in 1964. Today our main activities include oil, gas, chemicals, carbon and finance trading, as well as being the regional headquarters from which our lubricants, marine and aviation fuels businesses serve international markets and customers. As a major maritime hub, we provide a base for bp Shipping to create safe, efficient and environmentally responsible marine and shipping solutions, and bp Maritime Services supplies the high-quality seafaring officers to enable them to do so.

Singapore supports our operations in the Asia Pacific region through group functions such as information technology and services, legal, tax, security, group audit, HR, press, and compliance and ethics. In Singapore today we employ around 650 people working as one collaborative team from the Marina One, East Tower in the Central Business District area.

 

Interested in applying for a role with bp in Singapore? Our recruitment process is based on the principles of transparency, fairness and equality. We actively recognize and value human differences in our efforts to enhance the way we do business, and you’ll have every opportunity to demonstrate your unique talents and abilities. You’ll also gain an insight into the bp culture - a culture that’s characterized by diversity, honesty and respect. We assess all candidates by competency-based interviewing.

 

