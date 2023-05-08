Singapore supports our operations in the Asia Pacific region through group functions such as information technology and services, legal, tax, security, group audit, HR, press, and compliance and ethics. In Singapore today we employ around 650 people working as one collaborative team from the Marina One, East Tower in the Central Business District area.

Interested in applying for a role with bp in Singapore? Our recruitment process is based on the principles of transparency, fairness and equality. We actively recognize and value human differences in our efforts to enhance the way we do business, and you’ll have every opportunity to demonstrate your unique talents and abilities. You’ll also gain an insight into the bp culture - a culture that’s characterized by diversity, honesty and respect. We assess all candidates by competency-based interviewing.