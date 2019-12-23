On a 22-year journey with BP: Sumeet’s story

Sumeet started his career on the computer engineering programme at the University of Pune in India. He soon realised that interacting with machines wasn’t for him. “I loved the idea of communicating and working with people and decided to pursue a degree in business management”, he says. So, after graduation, Sumeet joined the Management Trainee Programme at BP. While on the programme, Sumeet worked in rotational stints across a variety of functions within BP, including sales, marketing and technology. Now, 22 years later, he is the global channel marketing director for cars and bikes at Castrol, where his work is focused on developing marketing strategies to grow BP’s share in the car & bike lubricants portfolio. “My role is about tracking market trends and understanding consumer and customer behaviour”, he says, “I’m tasked with identifying our strategic priorities and creating an inspiring vision for the business – essentially, this means converting market trends & insights into compelling offers for BP customers”. Throughout his career, Sumeet has held a variety of jobs. From leading BP’s Asia-Pacific portfolio for commercial engine oils out of Singapore, to working as a marketing director for BP’s ASEAN lubricants business in Bangkok. Looking back at this diversity he reflects:



At various points, and when I’ve had options, I’ve chosen the riskier one.

In many ways, this willingness to take risks has helped him advance and succeed in his career.

I’ve seen the trust that BP’s leadership has in me and the chances they’ve taken on me. It’s made me stretch myself and give my best to all of these opportunities.