bp is a global energy business with over 100 years of experience across the value chain. Our purpose is to reimagine energy for people and out planet as we become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner; and also help the world get to net zero.



With its many investments in India and employing around 7,500 people in the natural gas and lubricants businesses, bp is one of the largest international energy companies in India. In addition to its gas value chain alliance with Reliance Industries Ltd., bp’s activities include Castrol lubricants; oil and gas trading; clean energy projects through its investment in Lightsource bp; IT and procurement back office activities; staffing and training for bp’s global marine fleet; and the recruitment of skilled Indian employees for its global businesses. bp’s recent retail joint venture with RIL, ‘Jio bp’ signals a paradigm shift in fuels marketing and mobility solutions. It will incorporate and build on RIL’s current fuel retailing network of 1,400 sites and 30 aviation fuel stations across India to up to 5,500 retail sites and 45 aviation fuel stations over the next five years. Castrol lubricants will also be available across the venture’s network.





Our business footprint and our growth plans for India are aligned to its energy and climate needs. bp aims to create more energy prosperity in the country. For example, read how Lightsource bp is now producing solar energy capable of powering 60,000 homes in Maharashtra.

The power of collaboration

bp voluntarily partners on initiatives like the Oil and Gas Climate Initiative (OGCI), a $1 billion fund for research and technology that brings together many of the world's leading energy industry majors. The focus is on collaborative actions that address climate change, including the reducing of methane emissions and the advancing of carbon capture use and storage (CCUS). Read more about OGCI.