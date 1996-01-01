Everything bp aims to do as a company relies upon the safety of our operations, workforce and the communities around us.



Safety is our top priority ­ driven by our leadership and applied through our operating management system (OMS). We strive to create and maintain safe and healthy working environments and to apply robust operating and maintenance practices at our facilities.

Leadership and culture

bp’s senior management has set clear expectations designed to help all leaders excel as safety leaders and to embed a strong safety culture with all employees. Safety is one of our five values that guide us to act in a certain way. Additionally, our code of conduct clarifies the basic rules our people must follow including expectations for operating safely, responsibly and reliably. Our leaders reinforce the message that it is not just ‘what’ we do, but ‘how’ we do it that is important. In their performance reviews employees set priorities that relate to our values, including for safety and risk management.

