Safer mobility: safety in mobility solutions with a considered focus on reducing accidents, injuries and loss of life on roads in India

creating access to skills development opportunities to ensure improved quality of life, and building a safer and globally competitive workforce Energy transition: strengthening the role of energy in achieving sustainable growth; addressing climate change and the need for access to energy for the citizens of the country



bp partnered with Synergie Institute of Trade, Commerce and Industry to build a comprehensive outcome - oriented road safety course curriculum targeted at primary, secondary and senior secondary school children across India. With the support of the Delhi Police, educationists, road safety experts and the United Nations Global Compact, this course aims to build awareness and change road safety behaviours among young people; its eight interactive modules are tailored for each age group and provide instructors with student workbooks, teacher guides, infographics and videos.

bp, in partnership with Social Empowerment and Economic Development Society (SEEDS) & ILFS Skills, incorporated safety skills modules into vocational training programs in manufacturing, engineering and construction sectors of the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC). A total of 13,000 students in 11 states received this training over the last few years. Additionally, our partners created a cadre of Master Trainers within the Capital Goods Sector Skill Council of the NSDC, who will sustain this safety skilling initiative in the future.

bp has partnered with Bharatiya Vikas Trust and the Clean Energy Access Network (CLEAN) to develop curriculum and training modules to help create new jobs in the renewables sector, particularly in rural India. CLEAN will work with the Green Jobs Sector Skill Council of the NSDC to standardize the curriculum and incorporate it in government accredited training institutes.





bp, through its upstream partner, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), also invests in communities around its project on the east coast of India.



Castrol India partners with truck drivers and mechanics, who play a significant role in keeping the wheels of this sector moving. Read more about these initiatives.

