Focusing on the energy transition

  • In partnership with Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), we are working to deliver 1 billion cubic feet a day of new domestic gas by 2022. Read about our Gas Value Chain.

  • bps market-led growth in downstream will see 5500 retail outlets by 2025 under our new joint venture with RIL. Read more about Retail and aviation fuels in India

  • Castrol India has one of the largest manufacturing and marketing networks amongst lubricant companies in India. Read more about the market leaders in lubricants: Castrol India

  • Globally, bp invests in low carbon technologies and businesses, including renewables like wind, solar and biofuels. In India, Lightsource bp's 60 megawatt peak solar farm at Wagdari, Maharashtra, provides clean electricity for approximately 75,000 homes. Read more about Lightsource bp.

  • bp both licenses competitive petrochemical technologies and supplies PTA and acetic acid to customers across India. Read of our work in Petrochemicals

 

 

Our products and services

Meeting India's growing energy needs

Gas value chain

Combining our world-class deepwater exploration and development capabilities with RIL’s project management and operations expertise
Petrochemicals plant

Castrol India

A proud heritage of innovation and success, and over 100 years of operations in India
Petrochemicals

Petrochemicals in India, including Acetic Acid, and the licensing of advantaged PX and PTA
Solar farm at Wagdari, Maharashtra

Lightsource bp

Lightsource bp's solar farm at Wagdari, Maharashtra spreads across 240 acres and provides clean electricity for approximately 75,000 homes
We supply fuel and convenience retail services to consumers through company-owned and franchised retail sites around the world

Retail and aviation fuels

Strong market positions, brands and distinctive customer offers in retail and aviation fuels

Across bp

bp group at a glance

From deep sea to desert, from rigs to retail, we find and produce oil and gas, fuels and lubricants, wind power and natural biofuels for a changing world.

Investors

We have successfully built a safer more resilient and competitive bp: a distinctive business that is delivering sustainable value for investors

Sustainability

We strive to be a world-class operator, a responsible corporate citizen and a good employer.