Focusing on the energy transition
Combining our world-class deepwater exploration and development capabilities with RIL’s project management and operations expertise
Petrochemicals in India, including Acetic Acid, and the licensing of advantaged PX and PTA
Lightsource bp's solar farm at Wagdari, Maharashtra spreads across 240 acres and provides clean electricity for approximately 75,000 homes
Strong market positions, brands and distinctive customer offers in retail and aviation fuels
From deep sea to desert, from rigs to retail, we find and produce oil and gas, fuels and lubricants, wind power and natural biofuels for a changing world.
We have successfully built a safer more resilient and competitive bp: a distinctive business that is delivering sustainable value for investors
We strive to be a world-class operator, a responsible corporate citizen and a good employer.