World-class service stations
Our strong market positions are underpinned by the strength of our retail convenience partnerships, technology such as our advanced fuels, and use of digital technology, as well as our customer relationships. This differentiation enables our growth in existing markets and supports our growth plans in new material markets.
Our new joint venture with Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) will include a nation-wide retail service station network and aviation fuels business. The venture expects to expand from RIL’s current fuel retailing network of over 1,400 retail sites and 30 aviation fuel stations across India to up to 5,500 retail sites and 45 aviation fuel stations over the next five years to become the preferred provider of automotive and aviation fuels.
Our sites will, over time, provide advanced mobility solutions like LNG and CNG, ultra-fast charging (UFC) for electric vehicles, new-generation biofuels, and digital customer interfaces. Contact us for more information.
Combining our world-class deepwater exploration and development capabilities with RIL’s project management and operations expertise
Lightsource bp's solar farm at Wagdari, Maharashtra spreads across 240 acres and provides clean electricity for approximately 75,000 homes
From deep sea to desert, from rigs to retail, we find and produce oil and gas, fuels and lubricants, wind power and natural biofuels for a changing world.
We have successfully built a safer more resilient and competitive bp: a distinctive business that is delivering sustainable value for investors
We strive to be a world-class operator, a responsible corporate citizen and a good employer.