Site Traffic Information and Cookies

We use cookies (and equivalent technologies) to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and third parties to tailor the ads you see when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites in the same online network, including social networks. By clicking 'Agree', you agree to these uses of cookies. If you do not agree or if you would like more information, you can manage your cookie preferences opposite.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Products and services
  3. Retail and aviation fuels

Retail and aviation fuels

World-class service stations

World-class service stations

Keeping the world moving

Related press releases
Reliance and BP move forward with Indian fuels partnership
Creating a major world-class fuels partnership for India’s fast-growing market
We supply fuel and convenience retail services to consumers through company-owned and franchised retail sites around the world


Our strong market positions are underpinned by the strength of our retail convenience partnerships, technology such as our advanced fuels, and use of digital technology, as well as our customer relationships. This differentiation enables our growth in existing markets and supports our growth plans in new material markets. 

 

 

In India

Our new joint venture with Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) will include a nation-wide retail service station network and aviation fuels business. The venture expects to expand from RIL’s current fuel retailing network of over 1,400 retail sites and 30 aviation fuel stations across India to up to 5,500 retail sites and 45 aviation fuel stations over the next five years to become the preferred provider of automotive and aviation fuels.
 

Our sites will, over time, provide advanced mobility solutions like LNG and CNG, ultra-fast charging (UFC) for electric vehicles, new-generation biofuels, and digital customer interfaces. Contact us for more information.

 

 

Our products and services

Meeting India's growing energy needs

Gas value chain

Combining our world-class deepwater exploration and development capabilities with RIL’s project management and operations expertise
Castrol truck at Patalganga

Castrol India

A proud heritage of innovation and success, and over 100 years of operations in India
Solar farm at Wagdari, Maharashtra

Lightsource bp

Lightsource bp's solar farm at Wagdari, Maharashtra spreads across 240 acres and provides clean electricity for approximately 75,000 homes

Across bp

bp group at a glance

From deep sea to desert, from rigs to retail, we find and produce oil and gas, fuels and lubricants, wind power and natural biofuels for a changing world.

Investors

We have successfully built a safer more resilient and competitive bp: a distinctive business that is delivering sustainable value for investors

Sustainability

We strive to be a world-class operator, a responsible corporate citizen and a good employer.