Our solar installation in Maharashtra provides clean electricity to 75,000 homes in India
bp invests in low carbon technologies and businesses in India, including solar
Lightsource bp is an independent, global leader in the development, funding and long-term management of utility-scale solar PV projects with around $7 billion of financing and capital raised across more than 2GW of solar projects globally. bp is a 50/50 equal partner in the business.
Lightsource bp’s first solar project in India was completed in Wagdari, Maharashtra in June 2018. This 60 megawatt peak solar farm spreads across 240 acres and provides clean electricity for approximately 75,000 homes in India. Visit Lightsource bp.
