Over 100 years of innovation and success

Castrol India Ltd is a public limited company with around 51% equity held by bp

We are one of the world’s leading lubricant brands. Our passion for performance, combined with a philosophy of working in partnership with manufacturers, has enabled the development of oils that have been at the heart of numerous technological feats on land, air, sea and space.







Market leadership

Castrol India has one of the largest manufacturing and marketing networks amongst lubricant companies in India. Our three manufacturing plants located at Silvassa, Patalganga and Paharpur are supported by a strong distribution network reaching over 105,000 retail outlets serviced through 420 distributors nationally. We also connect with our customers through exclusive outlets including Castrol Bike Points, Castrol Pitstops, Castrol Rural Outlets and Castrol Authorized Service Associates (CASAs). Our automotive lubricants are marketed under two brands - Castrol and bp - and we have leadership positions in most of the segments we operate in, including passenger car engine oils, 4-stroke motorcycle engine oils and multi-grade diesel engine oils.

Castrol is recognised as a total solution provider for lubrication needs In the Indian Industrial lubricants segment. We lead the market in Corrosion Preventives & Metal working fluids and provide unique offers like Chemical Management Services. At every turn, we’re improving how we produce and deliver heat, light and mobility in a responsible way to help people everywhere.

Advancing Low Carbon

In 2019, we adopted several programmes as a part of Castrol’s Advancing Low Carbon initiative. These include Castrol EDGE and Castrol MAGNATEC bio-synthetic, Castrol GTX ECO, low viscosity lubricants, Castrol OPTIGEAR synthetic, passenger car oil carbon neutral initiative, Castrol PROFESSIONAL, Castrol Transmax and Castrol VECTON.

Building relationships with local communities

At Castrol India, we believe that we have a responsibility to bring value to communities we work with. In line with our core theme of keeping India moving, we have - and will continue to build - enduring and engaging relationships with key stakeholders in the mobility sector. Read more about Castrol India's community initiatives, and visit Castrol India.