Site Traffic Information and Cookies

We use cookies (and equivalent technologies) to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and third parties to tailor the ads you see when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites in the same online network, including social networks. By clicking 'Agree', you agree to these uses of cookies. If you do not agree or if you would like more information, you can manage your cookie preferences opposite.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Products and services
  3. Castrol India

Castrol India

Castrol India has one of the largest manufacturing and marketing networks amongst lubricant companies in India

Castrol India has one of the largest manufacturing and marketing networks amongst lubricant companies in India

Over 100 years of innovation and success

Castrol India Ltd is a public limited company with around 51% equity held by bp 
 

We are one of the world’s leading lubricant brands. Our passion for performance, combined with a philosophy of working in partnership with manufacturers, has enabled the development of oils that have been at the heart of numerous technological feats on land, air, sea and space. 



Market leadership   

Castrol India has one of the largest manufacturing and marketing networks amongst lubricant companies in India. Our three manufacturing plants located at Silvassa, Patalganga and Paharpur are supported by a strong distribution network reaching over 105,000 retail outlets serviced through 420 distributors nationally. We also connect with our customers through exclusive outlets including Castrol Bike Points, Castrol Pitstops, Castrol Rural Outlets and Castrol Authorized Service Associates (CASAs). Our automotive lubricants are marketed under two brands - Castrol and bp - and we have leadership positions in most of the segments we operate in, including passenger car engine oils, 4-stroke motorcycle engine oils and multi-grade diesel engine oils.

 

Castrol is recognised as a total solution provider for lubrication needs In the Indian Industrial lubricants segment. We lead the market in Corrosion Preventives & Metal working fluids and provide unique offers like Chemical Management Services. At every turn, we’re improving how we produce and deliver heat, light and mobility in a responsible way to help people everywhere.

 

 

Advancing Low Carbon

In 2019, we adopted several programmes as a part of Castrol’s Advancing Low Carbon initiative. These include Castrol EDGE and Castrol MAGNATEC bio-synthetic, Castrol GTX ECO, low viscosity lubricants, Castrol OPTIGEAR synthetic, passenger car oil carbon neutral initiative, Castrol PROFESSIONAL, Castrol Transmax and Castrol VECTON. 

 

 

 

Building relationships with local communities

At Castrol India, we believe that we have a responsibility to bring value to communities we work with. In line with our core theme of keeping India moving, we have - and will continue to build - enduring and engaging relationships with key stakeholders in the mobility sector. Read more about  Castrol India's community initiatives, and visit Castrol India.

 

 

 

 

Our products and services

Meeting India's growing energy needs

Gas value chain

Combining our world-class deepwater exploration and development capabilities with RIL’s project management and operations expertise
We supply fuel and convenience retail services to consumers through company-owned and franchised retail sites around the world

Retail and aviation fuels

Strong market positions, brands and distinctive customer offers in retail and aviation fuels
Solar farm at Wagdari, Maharashtra

Lightsource bp

Lightsource bp's solar farm at Wagdari, Maharashtra spreads across 240 acres and provides clean electricity for approximately 75,000 homes

Across bp

bp group at a glance

From deep sea to desert, from rigs to retail, we find and produce oil and gas, fuels and lubricants, wind power and natural biofuels for a changing world.

Investors

We have successfully built a safer more resilient and competitive bp: a distinctive business that is delivering sustainable value for investors

Sustainability

We strive to be a world-class operator, a responsible corporate citizen and a good employer.