Crane operators view of the supply vessel alongside Transocean’s ultra-deepwater drillship Dhirubhai KG2, located off the coast of India.
Our strategic partnership with Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) combines bp's world-class deepwater exploration and development capabilities together with RIL’s project management and operations expertise. The partnership operates in the Krishna–Godavari and Mahanadi basins off India’s eastern shore and includes a 50:50 gas marketing joint venture, India Gas Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
The R and Satellite Clusters and MJ fields, part of the green-field Krishna-Godavari basin, are expected to produce about 1 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas; this will fulfil about 15% of India's domestic demand by 2022. Watch bp's Chief Economist, Spencer Dale, talk about natural gas in this video.
Lightsource bp's solar farm at Wagdari, Maharashtra spreads across 240 acres and provides clean electricity for approximately 75,000 homes
