Gas value chain

Operators standing next to the flowlines entry to the topside, on board the Dhirubhai-1 Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel located offshore, off the East Coast of India.

Crane operators view of the supply vessel alongside Transocean’s ultra-deepwater drillship Dhirubhai KG2, located off the coast of India.

Natural gas: a cleaner energy source

India is one of the fastest growing energy markets in the world, and bp is one of the major companies present across the gas value chain in this country

 

Our strategic partnership with Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) combines bp's world-class deepwater exploration and development capabilities together with RIL’s project management and operations expertise. The partnership operates in the Krishna–Godavari and Mahanadi basins off India’s eastern shore and includes a 50:50 gas marketing joint venture, India Gas Solutions Pvt. Ltd. 

 

Natural gas plays a key role in advancing the energy transition and helping meet India’s growing energy demand with fewer emissions.

 

 

Meeting India's increasing demand for natural gas

The R and Satellite Clusters and MJ fields, part of the green-field Krishna-Godavari basin, are expected to produce about 1 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas; this will fulfil about 15% of India's domestic demand by 2022. Watch bp's Chief Economist, Spencer Dale, talk about natural gas in this video. 

Energy Illustrated

Energy Illustrated

bp's Chief Economist, on Natural Gas

