India is one of the fastest growing energy markets in the world, and bp is one of the major companies present across the gas value chain in this country



Our strategic partnership with Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) combines bp's world-class deepwater exploration and development capabilities together with RIL’s project management and operations expertise. The partnership operates in the Krishna–Godavari and Mahanadi basins off India’s eastern shore and includes a 50:50 gas marketing joint venture, India Gas Solutions Pvt. Ltd.



Natural gas plays a key role in advancing the energy transition and helping meet India’s growing energy demand with fewer emissions.

Meeting India's increasing demand for natural gas

The R and Satellite Clusters and MJ fields, part of the green-field Krishna-Godavari basin, are expected to produce about 1 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas; this will fulfil about 15% of India's domestic demand by 2022. Watch bp's Chief Economist, Spencer Dale, talk about natural gas in this video.