Hong Kong is at the hub of our expanding business activities in Asia. We operate under both the bp and Castrol brands in the region, and an important part of our aromatics Asia business unit is based here. In addition, several of our refining and marketing, lubricants and marine businesses operating safely and reliably in the region are represented in Hong Kong, with financial and human resources teams to support these activities.
This is reflected in the range of opportunities on offer. Whatever you do, you’ll find a working environment characterized by mutual trust and respect. We emphasize open and constructive performance discussions and give individuals support to manage their personal priorities. You’ll also be recognized and rewarded competitively for your contribution, and given every opportunity to be involved in improving the performance of your team.
