United Kingdom

bp spends over 40% of our total research and development budget – some £175m a year - in the UK, channelled through our three major technology centres in Sunbury, Pangbourne and Hull.

Britain is home to some of the world’s leading academic institutions and we are proud to work with over 20 British universities on leading-edge research. In 2012 we committed more than £60m to research the new materials needed by the energy industry of the future, founding the bp International Centre for Advanced Materials with Manchester University, the University of Cambridge and Imperial College London.

