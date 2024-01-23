Support for parents with newborns in neonatal care

bp has introduced a new leave policy to support UK employees whose babies are receiving care in neonatal units – so parents can be there for their newborn babies without worrying about taking leave from work or their income. We sat down with bp’s interim chief financial officer, Kate Thomson, to talk about why such support is so important.



Kate – you are the executive sponsor for bp’s Working Families group – and a strong supporter of bp’s new UK neonatal care leave policy. Why does it matter so much to you?



I developed pre-eclampsia when I was pregnant with my first child. She was born premature at 34 weeks and spent the first two weeks of her life in a neonatal unit. I was lucky because the illness was spotted early, and I received fantastic treatment – otherwise she could have been in a neonatal unit for many more weeks. It wasn’t how we’d imagined our firstborn entering the world and it was scary – but I learnt that I wasn’t alone. Not all parents get to enjoy welcoming their newborn baby home in the way they dreamed of. Over 13 million babies worldwide are born premature each year and around one in seven newborns are admitted to neonatal care in the UK. It can be very distressing for parents.



So, tell us more about the UK policy





It’s a brilliant idea, and it came from the advocacy of employees in bp’s Working Families group. Subject to the terms of the *policy, UK parents employed by bp whose baby is admitted to neonatal care will get that time added on at the end of their parental leave – and get their normal pay too. The policy is in addition to bp parental leave policies, which currently include additional six weeks’ child time leave, with full pay, within 36 months of welcoming a new child.



And how was the policy created?

